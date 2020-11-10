/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Highlights:

Revenue increased by 7.3 per cent to $240.3 million

Solid organic growth of 4.3 per cent

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.3 per cent to $49.6 million

Margins improved to 20.7 per cent from 19.6 per cent over the same period last year

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell Inc. (the "Company" or "Morneau Shepell") (TSX: MSI) today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless noted otherwise).

In the third quarter over the comparable period last year the Company delivered growth of 7.3 per cent in revenue to $240.3 million with margins improving to 20.7 per cent from 19.6 per cent. Organic growth of 4.3 per cent in the quarter was a significant increase compared to the previous two quarters in 2020.

"We are pleased with our third quarter results and our strengthening position as the global leader in total wellbeing," said Stephen Liptrap, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Solid organic growth, along with improved margins, indicates that our strategy is working in line with our expectations. We delivered solid performance in all our geographic markets that included high single-digit revenue growth outside Canada."

Year-to-date, the Company reported $729.5 million in revenue, an increase of 13.7 per cent over the same period last year, along with adjusted EBITDA of $149.0 million, up 10.9 per cent.

Strategically, the Company entered the fast-growing digital telemedicine solutions market in North America and introduced its iCBT solution in the United States. The quarter also saw the publication of the Company's second annual Corporate Social Responsibility report that highlighted the Company's performance as a positive force in the community through the pandemic and its goals in this area for the future.

"We continue to prove our business is resilient and growing profitably," Liptrap added. "Going forward our sales pipeline remains strong, a reflection of the confidence our clients have in our solutions to meet the wellbeing needs of their people and, in the process, support their organizational resilience in navigating the challenging realities of the pandemic."

Q3 2020 Financial Review

In thousands of Canadian

dollars, except per share amounts Three months

ended

September 30,

2020 Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2020 Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 Revenue $240,300 $223,980 $729,517 $641,341 Adjusted EBITDA $49,634 $43,811 $149,027 $134,411 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.7% 19.6% 20.4% 21.0% Adjusted EBITDA per share (basic) $0.71 $0.66 $2.14 $2.03 Normalized Free Cash Flow $21,919 $24,212 $73,627 $75,846 Profit (loss) ($2,069) $1,332 $45,095 $16,320 Earnings (loss) per share (basic) (0.03) $0.02 $0.65 $0.25

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported $240.3 million in revenue, an increase of 7.3 per cent or $16.3 million over the same period last year. The increase is primarily due to organic revenue growth of 4.3 per cent, including 8.4 per cent organic growth in our U.S. and international regions, and the mid-year 2019 acquisition of Mercer's standalone, large market, health and defined benefit pension plan administration business, offset by the divestiture of our benefits consulting business earlier this year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 13.3 per cent to $49.6 million from $43.8 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.7 per cent in Q3, 2020, which improved compared to 19.6 per cent in Q3, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA per share (basic) for the quarter was $0.71, up 7.6 per cent from the same period last year.

Loss for the period was $2.1 million compared to a profit of $1.3 million in the same period in prior year. The loss is mainly due to a sublease loss provision of $10.3 million, before taxes. The sublease loss provision relates to the Company's planned relocation of its current head office and two other offices to a new head office location in downtown Toronto at the end of 2021. The move downtown will allow the Company to benefit from cost savings and reduce the overall square feet in a more collaborative and modern workspace with better access to clients and labour markets.

Loss per share (basic) for the period was $(0.03) compared to earnings per share (basic) of $0.02 in the comparative period.

During Q3, 2020, the Company generated Normalized Free Cash Flow of $21.9 million compared to $24.2 million in Q3, 2019. The decrease is mainly due to higher capital expenditures in the quarter.

The Company is maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share.

Financial Measures

To assist investors in assessing the Company's financial performance, this news release also makes reference to certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA per share and Normalized Free Cash Flow. The Company believes that these are useful supplemental measures to assist our investors in assessing our financial performance. See the Company's MD&A for more details. These financial measures do not have any standard meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as profit before finance costs, income tax expenses, depreciation, amortization, impairment losses, and certain unusual expenditures. (2) "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. (3) "Adjusted EBITDA per share" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of common shares. (4) "Normalized Free Cash Flow" is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for changes in non-cash operating working capital, capital expenditures, current income taxes (net of income taxes paid), and certain unusual expenditures.

