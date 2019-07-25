Morneau Shepell releases the results of its Performance Universe of Pension Managers' Pooled Funds

Positive returns for pension funds in second quarter of 2019

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell (TSX: MSI) has released the results of its Performance Universe of Pension Managers' Pooled Funds for the second quarter of 2019.

According to the report, in the second quarter of 2019, diversified pooled fund managers posted a median return of 2.2 per cent before management fees. Since the beginning of the year, the return has been 11.1 per cent.

"In general, markets posted positive returns in the second quarter, continuing the rebound started early in the year. The FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index posted a return of 2.5 per cent. The Canadian Equity S&P/TSX Composite Index posted a return of 2.6 per cent and the MSCI World (Developed Markets) Index obtained a return of 1.7 per cent (in Canadian dollars). Emerging markets were the only ones with negative returns, with the MSCI Emerging Markets index posting a negative 1.5 per cent (in Canadian dollars)," said Jean Bergeron, vice-president responsible for the Morneau Shepell Asset & Risk Management consulting team.

"Pension fund solvency liability was up during the quarter due to a decrease in interest rates. However, given the high returns for the period, pension fund financial positions on a solvency basis improved. The solvency ratio for a pension plan with an average maturity has improved by about negative 0.6 to 1.2 per cent since the beginning of the year," added Bergeron.

During the second quarter of 2019, diversified pooled fund managers obtained a median return of 2.2 per cent, which was 0.5 per cent under the benchmark portfolio (with an allocation of 55 per cent in equity and 45 per cent in fixed income) used by many pension funds.

Canadian bonds

In the second quarter of 2019, managers obtained a median return of 2.6 per cent on bonds (Universe mandate), which was 0.1 per cent higher than the benchmark index.

During the same period, short-term, mid-term and long-term bond indices posted returns of 0.9 per cent, 2.1 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively. The high-yield bond index posted 0.9 per cent, while the real return bond index provided a 3.5 per cent return.

Canadian equities

In the second quarter of 2019, the median return for Canadian equity managers was 2.7 per cent, which was 0.1 per cent higher than the 2.6 per cent posted by the S&P/TSX Index.

During the same period, the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index decreased by 0.3 per cent, whereas the S&P/TSX Completion Index representing mid-cap stocks registered an increase of 1.2 per cent, and the large-cap S&P/TSX 60 Index grew by 3.0 per cent.

Foreign equities

Foreign equity managers' median returns and appropriate benchmark indices' returns for the second quarter of 2019 are as follows:

2.3 per cent for U.S. equities versus 2.1 per cent for the S&P 500 Index (C$);

1.1 per cent for international equities versus 1.4 per cent for the MSCI EAFE Index (C$);

1.7 per cent for global equities equal to the MSCI World Index (C$);

Negative 0.6 per cent for emerging markets equities versus negative 1.5 per cent for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (C$).

Alternative investments

The Dow Jones Credit Suisse Hedge Fund Index (formerly CSFB/Tremont Hedge Fund Index) posted a return of 0.2 per cent (C$) for the second quarter of 2019.

The Performance Universe covers about 320 pooled funds managed by nearly 51 investment management firms. The pooled funds included in the Universe have a market value of more than $525 billion.

The results of Morneau Shepell's study are based on the returns provided by leading portfolio managers, ranging from independent investment management firms to insurance companies, trust companies and financial institutions. The returns are calculated before deduction of management fees.

The quarterly Performance Universe results are produced by the Asset & Risk Management consulting team at Morneau Shepell. This team provides independent consulting services on all aspects of asset and liability management of pension funds, endowment funds, and other institutional investment funds.

Summary Rates of return for periods ending June 30, 2019

(annualized returns beyond one year) Diversified

















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

3.61 12.76 8.05 8.75 8.57 9.58 8.07 8.80

1st quartile

2.93 11.51 5.84 6.93 7.04 8.21 6.84 7.32

Median

2.21 11.09 4.73 5.30 6.27 7.37 6.23 6.42

3rd quartile

1.80 9.57 3.19 3.35 5.43 6.96 5.65 6.06

95th percentile

0.86 7.76 0.94 1.26 4.11 5.53 4.68 4.95

Benchmark*

2.67 11.57 6.95 6.71 6.75 7.24 6.27 6.62

Benchmark**

2.58 11.79 6.56 6.46 6.87 7.56 6.42 6.74





















* 45% fixed income,55% equity

** 40% fixed income,60% equity

Returns compounded quarterly













Money market

















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

0.89 2.47 3.81 3.92 2.41 1.86 1.80 2.03

1st quartile

0.54 1.09 1.64 2.11 1.77 1.50 1.38 1.32

Median

0.50 1.05 1.54 2.00 1.68 1.44 1.29 1.26

3rd quartile

0.48 0.99 1.48 1.91 1.59 1.37 1.24 1.21

95th percentile

0.45 0.93 1.41 1.80 1.49 1.22 1.08 1.06











Canadian bonds















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

4.99 12.91 14.48 11.75 6.83 6.19 6.07 6.72

1st quartile

2.74 7.36 8.83 7.92 4.58 3.85 4.27 4.66

Median

2.63 6.79 8.37 7.48 4.26 3.16 3.74 4.19

3rd quartile

2.36 6.29 7.86 7.16 4.11 2.92 3.47 3.93

95th percentile

1.24 4.74 4.11 4.52 3.66 2.50 3.13 3.29







Canadian bonds (Universe mandate)











3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

2.85 7.42 9.07 8.00 4.56 3.77 4.14 4.46

1st quartile

2.67 6.98 8.57 7.74 4.37 3.23 3.75 4.17

Median

2.55 6.57 8.37 7.46 4.15 3.04 3.54 3.98

3rd quartile

2.35 6.28 8.15 7.25 4.05 2.81 3.43 3.93

95th percentile

1.95 5.62 5.86 5.82 3.92 2.63 3.23 3.77

Rates of return for periods ending June 30, 2019

(annualized returns beyond one year) Canadian equity – Broad*















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

4.32 17.78 9.79 9.39 10.02 10.90 8.48 7.90

1st quartile

3.53 16.97 5.71 5.79 8.14 9.48 7.33 6.23

Median

2.66 15.05 3.68 3.17 6.70 8.64 6.37 5.51

3rd quartile

1.43 12.56 0.77 1.15 5.14 7.34 5.29 4.46

95th percentile

-0.24 6.82 -5.71 -5.63 2.52 5.15 3.41 1.96

S&P/TSX

2.58 16.22 4.47 3.87 7.09 8.39 6.18 4.67

S&P/TSX Capped

2.58 16.22 4.47 3.87 7.09 8.39 6.18 4.67

* Some funds may include up to 30% in foreign content











Canadian equity - Specialized















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

4.21 17.29 -0.06 4.64 5.16 7.42 7.41 5.47

1st quartile

2.33 16.38 -2.57 -1.12 2.49 5.92 2.67 2.41

Median

1.90 12.94 -5.08 -6.82 0.65 2.21 1.68 1.21

3rd quartile

-0.51 11.52 -6.89 -9.48 -2.19 0.34 0.50 -0.91

95th percentile

-6.56 -3.40 -19.17 -21.18 -8.83 -4.11 -3.42 -4.67

S&P/TSX Small Cap

-0.26 10.42 -5.47 -8.12 -1.60 0.15 2.48 -1.61

BMO Small Cap weighted

1.43 12.88 -4.32 -5.41 -0.31 2.51 3.25 -0.60















U.S. equity



















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

4.09 17.20 10.21 17.23 18.95 19.43 16.22 19.29

1st quartile

3.03 16.18 6.94 13.66 15.75 16.89 13.26 15.77

Median

2.27 13.13 4.85 11.17 12.98 14.67 12.34 14.68

3rd quartile

1.60 11.68 2.55 8.08 11.64 13.29 10.84 13.33

95th percentile

-0.04 7.46 -0.53 2.24 8.26 8.58 9.53 10.68

S&P 500 (C$)

2.15 13.72 3.64 9.74 12.85 14.69 12.86 15.33

Rates of return for periods ending June 30, 2019

(annualized returns beyond one year) International equity (Europe and Asia)











3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

4.91 14.77 7.21 7.01 9.44 13.58 9.84 11.56

1st quartile

2.85 11.73 4.11 4.00 6.42 10.84 7.41 9.43

Median

1.07 9.64 1.16 0.67 3.92 9.20 6.10 7.69

3rd quartile

-0.47 7.36 -2.20 -2.95 2.88 8.36 4.81 6.54

95th percentile

-2.49 2.35 -6.13 -7.09 0.13 6.84 2.88 4.64

MSCI EAFE (C$)

1.41 9.10 0.82 0.41 4.24 9.33 5.13 6.51







Global equity (U.S.A., Europe and Asia)











3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

4.25 17.36 9.12 12.29 15.85 17.30 14.02 16.01

1st quartile

2.95 14.97 6.29 8.71 11.05 13.22 10.55 12.52

Median

1.66 12.06 2.83 5.56 8.06 11.42 9.55 10.77

3rd quartile

0.12 8.01 0.13 3.36 5.87 9.74 7.80 9.98

95th percentile

-1.71 5.60 -4.95 -4.09 3.18 7.64 6.40 7.09

MSCI World (C$)

1.73 11.92 2.39 5.63 9.02 12.00 9.18 11.05













Emerging markets

















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

1.71 10.88 8.24 8.54 8.37 15.31 10.38 11.05

1st quartile

0.11 9.80 6.52 5.36 7.25 13.38 8.47 9.62

Median

-0.57 8.15 5.17 1.12 5.32 12.02 7.23 8.10

3rd quartile

-1.21 6.06 3.42 -0.26 3.97 9.16 6.65 7.22

95th percentile

-2.93 1.14 1.82 -1.38 1.52 5.00 4.69 5.41

MSCI Emerging markets

-1.47 5.97 3.70 0.93 5.36 11.29 6.07 7.16

