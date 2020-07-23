A second-quarter reversal for pension funds in 2020

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell (TSX: MSI) has released the results of its Performance Universe of Pension Managers' Pooled Funds for the second quarter of 2020.

According to the report, in the second quarter of 2020, diversified pooled fund managers posted a median return of 11.0 per cent before management fees and negative 0.8 per cent since the beginning of the year.

"The dramatic fall in equity and credit prices in the first quarter of 2020 was sharply reversed this following quarter as the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns and early signs of an economic recovery supported both markets. The speed and magnitude of both the first-quarter sell-off and the subsequent rebound have been unprecedented. The MSCI World Index delivered a 14.2 per cent return for the second quarter. During the second quarter, the bond market posted a positive return of 5.9 per cent, the Canadian Equity S&P/TSX Composite Index posted a return of 17.0 per cent and the U.S. Stock S&P 500 Index registered a return of 20.5 per cent (in U.S. dollars) and a 15.8 per cent return in Canadian dollars. The Emerging Markets Index posted a return of 13.1 per cent (in Canadian dollars)," said Jean Bergeron, Partner for the Morneau Shepell Asset & Risk Management consulting team.

"The second-quarter reversal has improved pension fund financial positions given the positive returns. However, the higher solvency liability caused by the decrease in interest rates means that pension fund financial positions fell by an average of 3.0 per cent to 10.0 per cent compared to the beginning of the year," added Bergeron.

During the second quarter of 2020, diversified pooled fund managers obtained a median return of 11.0 per cent, which was 1.2 per cent lower than the benchmark portfolio (with an allocation of 55 per cent in equity and 45 per cent in fixed income) used by many pension funds.

Canadian bonds

In the second quarter of 2020, managers obtained a median return of positive 6.6 per cent on bonds (Universe mandate); the return was 0.7 per cent higher than the benchmark index.

During the second quarter of 2020, short-term, mid-term and long-term bond indices posted returns of 2.2 per cent, 4.8 per cent and 11.2 per cent respectively. The high-yield bond index posted a return of 7.6 per cent, while the real return bond index provided a 6.2 per cent return.

Canadian equities

In the second quarter of 2020, the median return for Canadian equity managers was 12.3 per cent, which was 4.7 per cent lower than the 17.0 per cent posted by the S&P/TSX Index.

During the second quarter of 2020, the S&P/TSX Small Cap Index gained 38.6 per cent, whereas the S&P/TSX Completion Index representing mid-cap stocks registered an increase of 25.5 per cent, and the large-cap S&P/TSX 60 Index grew by 15.0 per cent.

Foreign equities

Foreign equity managers' median returns and appropriate benchmark indices' returns for the second quarter of 2020 are as follows:

15.0 per cent for U.S. equities versus 15.8 per cent for the S&P 500 Index (C$);

11.6 per cent for international equities versus 9.9 per cent for the MSCI EAFE Index (C$);

13.7 per cent for global equities versus 14.2 per cent for the MSCI World Index (C$);

14.5 per cent for emerging market equities versus 13.1 per cent for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (C$).

Alternative investments

The Dow Jones Credit Suisse Hedge Fund Index (formerly CSFB/Tremont Hedge Fund Index) posted a return of 2.0 per cent (C$) for the second quarter of 2020.

The Performance Universe covers about 303 funds managed by nearly 45 investment management firms.

The results of Morneau Shepell's study are based on the returns provided by leading portfolio managers, ranging from independent investment management firms to insurance companies, trust companies and financial institutions. The returns are calculated before deduction of management fees.

The Asset & Risk Management consulting team at Morneau Shepell produces the quarterly Performance Universe results. This team provides independent consulting services on all aspects of asset and liability management of pension funds, endowment funds, and other institutional investment funds.

Summary



Rates of return for periods ending June 30, 2020

(annualized returns beyond one year) Diversified





















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

13.17 2.01 5.44 6.80 7.11 7.51 8.43 7.77

1st quartile

12.02 1.23 3.61 5.49 5.72 6.50 7.05 6.09

Median

10.96 -0.82 1.90 3.27 4.11 4.94 6.26 5.49

3rd quartile

9.45 -3.79 -0.73 0.08 1.54 3.54 5.01 4.51

95th percentile

7.22 -7.65 -4.86 -3.82 -0.01 2.00 4.17 3.57

Benchmark*

12.21 1.97 4.13 6.05 6.38 6.52 6.94 6.23

Benchmark**

12.56 1.26 3.74 5.65 6.05 6.46 7.08 6.26























* 45% fixed income,55% equity

** 40% fixed income,60% equity

Returns compounded quarterly Money market





















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

2.70 4.18 4.48 4.78 4.36 3.20 2.60 2.40

1st quartile

0.36 0.80 1.24 1.73 1.89 1.73 1.55 1.44

Median

0.26 0.72 1.21 1.70 1.85 1.70 1.50 1.36

3rd quartile

0.22 0.67 1.15 1.66 1.78 1.61 1.43 1.32

95th percentile

0.14 0.44 0.91 1.22 1.61 1.51 1.33 1.23 Canadian bonds



















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

12.43 11.26 9.37 12.15 11.98 8.45 6.47 7.16

1st quartile

8.27 8.49 7.68 9.04 8.21 5.74 4.65 4.82

Median

6.94 7.58 6.80 8.18 7.91 5.54 4.44 4.57

3rd quartile

6.11 6.14 5.70 7.30 7.32 5.20 4.17 4.35

95th percentile

4.25 -1.24 -0.23 0.73 3.83 3.06 2.93 2.89 Canadian bonds (Universe mandate)















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

7.73 8.95 8.07 9.29 8.34 5.99 4.60 4.88

1st quartile

6.94 8.03 7.33 8.69 8.09 5.66 4.50 4.64

Median

6.62 7.59 6.88 8.21 7.94 5.55 4.31 4.51

3rd quartile

5.90 7.00 6.47 7.75 7.64 5.42 4.15 4.36

95th percentile

4.55 4.79 4.86 5.92 6.24 4.55 3.76 3.82

Rates of return for periods ending June 30, 2020

(annualized returns beyond one year) Canadian equity – Broad*

















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

19.51 -3.51 -0.66 1.61 5.00 6.82 7.19 6.52

1st quartile

16.24 -5.42 -3.80 -1.51 1.28 4.59 6.13 5.26

Median

12.32 -8.51 -5.82 -3.17 -0.50 2.92 5.10 4.43

3rd quartile

9.92 -11.69 -9.54 -7.84 -3.18 1.23 4.15 3.48

95th percentile

8.05 -18.17 -15.56 -14.59 -6.34 -2.88 0.14 0.32

S&P/TSX

16.97 -7.47 -4.54 -2.17 0.80 3.91 5.65 4.45

S&P/TSX Capped

16.97 -7.47 -4.54 -2.17 0.80 3.91 5.65 4.45

* Some funds may include up to 30% in foreign content Canadian equity - Specialized

















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

40.39 -2.92 5.61 9.95 5.42 5.64 7.54 6.70

1st quartile

36.49 -4.20 3.46 5.93 2.58 4.64 6.26 3.36

Median

31.18 -6.18 1.57 1.51 -3.40 0.62 1.82 1.29

3rd quartile

26.71 -7.61 -1.10 -3.44 -4.43 -2.00 -0.75 -0.05

95th percentile

26.14 -21.83 -19.99 -22.33 -21.41 -13.27 -7.97 -7.18

S&P/TSX Small Cap

38.52 -14.28 -8.96 -10.07 -9.10 -4.51 -2.51 -0.16

BMO Small Cap weighted

36.70 -12.82 -7.35 -7.93 -6.68 -2.92 -0.21 0.91 U.S. equity





















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

23.56 15.32 23.87 23.62 17.23 21.42 21.28 16.23

1st quartile

17.88 3.51 11.43 14.16 12.75 15.12 15.58 13.11

Median

14.96 2.15 7.43 11.59 9.77 11.60 13.32 11.44

3rd quartile

12.17 -2.59 3.15 5.78 8.50 9.30 11.16 9.97

95th percentile

8.68 -6.62 -4.81 -1.07 4.67 6.51 9.12 7.91

S&P 500 (C$)

15.79 1.70 8.78 11.95 10.84 12.55 14.00 12.68

Rates of return for periods ending June 30, 2020

(annualized returns beyond one year) International equity (Europe and Asia)















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

16.10 3.60 13.08 12.62 9.53 10.74 11.89 9.58

1st quartile

14.23 -2.37 5.02 4.67 4.15 5.25 8.66 6.43

Median

11.64 -5.52 0.25 0.98 0.81 3.32 7.33 4.71

3rd quartile

9.00 -11.70 -5.34 -5.19 -3.26 -0.09 4.96 2.57

95th percentile

7.17 -15.83 -10.49 -12.80 -8.11 -3.59 2.83 0.39

MSCI EAFE (C$)

9.93 -6.88 -1.35 -1.12 -0.36 2.42 6.62 3.85 Global equity (U.S.A., Europe and Asia)















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

23.85 13.33 21.86 21.74 15.64 16.65 16.93 14.46

1st quartile

17.17 1.29 7.83 9.46 8.93 10.20 12.59 9.67

Median

13.69 -3.96 1.12 3.05 4.83 6.72 8.66 7.97

3rd quartile

11.10 -9.26 -4.63 -3.43 -0.31 3.21 6.73 5.97

95th percentile

6.86 -13.51 -7.69 -6.62 -3.94 0.58 4.75 4.02

MSCI World (C$)

14.21 -1.03 5.23 7.19 6.41 8.41 10.78 8.78 Emerging markets





















3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 3 years 4 years 5 years

5th percentile

21.09 3.34 11.62 8.21 7.37 7.90 13.00 9.56

1st quartile

15.88 -2.91 7.14 5.34 3.72 5.40 10.69 7.11

Median

14.49 -5.30 3.32 -1.15 1.14 4.73 8.42 6.27

3rd quartile

13.15 -8.52 -5.52 -8.02 -1.59 -0.25 3.78 3.58

95th percentile

9.33 -14.08 -10.09 -11.77 -6.03 -3.55 1.22 1.73

MSCI Emerging markets

13.09 -5.13 4.00 1.05 0.99 3.90 8.64 5.05

