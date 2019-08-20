Morneau Shepell Declares August 2019 Cash Dividend

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./



TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: MSI) Morneau Shepell Inc. ("MSI") announced today a cash dividend of $0.065 per share for the month of August 2019, to be paid on September 16, 2019 to holders of record of shares of MSI on August 30, 2019.

MSI designates this dividend to be an "eligible dividend" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com .

