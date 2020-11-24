TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell is pleased to announce the appointment of Chitra Nayak to its Board of Directors, effective today. Ms Nayak was previously the Chief Operating Officer (COO) platform and Senior Vice President of global sales development for Salesforce. She currently serves on the board of directors of Invitae and of Intercom.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, we are thrilled to welcome Chitra," said Jill Denham, Chair of the Board. "She has held numerous leadership positions and brings a wealth of expertise in technology, sales and operations that will help to advance our strategic plan."

Ms Nayak was also COO of Comfy by Building Robotics and COO of the U.S. business of Funding Circle. She held leadership positions at AAA Northern California, Charles Schwab & Co and she began her career at the Boston Consulting Group. Ms Nayak holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in Engineering from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Morneau Shepell Inc.

Morneau Shepell is a leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that deliver an integrated approach to employee wellbeing through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing world-class solutions to our clients to support the mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

For further information: Helen Reeves, Morneau Shepell, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.morneaushepell.com/

