Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares October 2021 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 2 cents per unit for the month of October 2021. The distribution will be payable on November 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at October 29, 2021.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, K. Rai Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800

Related Links

http://www.morguardreit.com

