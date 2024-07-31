Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2024 Second Quarter Results.

In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from real estate properties $64,046 $61,891 $128,444 $126,707 Net operating income 31,832 30,467 62,737 62,013 Fair value losses on real estate properties (16,242) (15,297) (66,465) (36,838) Net loss (2,226) (1,828) (39,001) (6,985) Funds from operations 1 14,108 14,976 27,527 31,254 Adjusted funds from operations 1,2 8,033 9,106 15,442 19,406 Amounts presented on a per unit basis







Net loss – basic ($0.03) ($0.03) ($0.61) ($0.11) Net loss – diluted ($0.03) ($0.03) ($0.61) ($0.11) Funds from operations – basic 1 $0.22 $0.23 $0.43 $0.49 Funds from operations – diluted 1 $0.19 $0.20 $0.37 $0.42 Adjusted funds from operations – basic 1,2 $0.12 $0.14 $0.24 $0.30 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted 1,2 $0.12 $0.13 $0.23 $0.28

1. The following represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure/ratio can be found under the MD&A section Part I, "Specified Financial Measures". 2. The Trust uses normalized productive capacity maintenance expenditures to calculate adjusted funds from operations.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The table below sets forth selected financial data relating to the Trust's fiscal three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023. This financial data is derived from the Trust's condensed consolidated statements which are prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue from real estate properties $64,046 $61,891 3.5 % $128,444 $126,707 1.4 % Property operating expenses (17,939) (17,449) 2.8 % (36,348) (36,060) 0.8 % Property taxes (12,080) (11,858) 1.9 % (24,946) (24,278) 2.8 % Property management fees (2,195) (2,117) 3.7 % (4,413) (4,356) 1.3 % Net operating income 31,832 30,467 4.5 % 62,737 62,013 1.2 % Interest expense (17,243) (14,891) 15.8 % (34,119) (29,600) 15.3 % General and administrative (922) (1,003) (8.1 %) (1,946) (2,059) (5.5 %) Amortization expense — (20) (100.0 %) — (41) (100.0 %) Fair value losses on real estate properties (16,242) (15,297) 6.2 % (66,465) (36,838) 80.4 % Net income/(loss) from equity-accounted investment 349 (1,084) (132.2 %) 792 (460) (272.2 %) Net loss ($2,226) ($1,828) 21.8 % ($39,001) ($6,985) 458.4 %

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The following is an analysis of net operating income by asset type:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Change Enclosed regional centres $10,878 $9,832 10.6 % $21,049 $21,392 (1.6 %) Community strip centres 5,514 5,741 (4.0 %) 11,315 11,401 (0.8 %) Subtotal – retail 16,392 15,573 5.3 % 32,364 32,793 (1.3 %)













Single-/dual-tenant buildings 12,759 12,327 3.5 % 25,271 24,456 3.3 % Multi-tenant buildings 1,940 2,130 (8.9 %) 3,843 3,892 (1.3 %) Subtotal – office 14,699 14,457 1.7 % 29,114 28,348 2.7 %













Industrial 741 437 69.6 % 1,259 872 44.4 % Net operating income $31,832 $30,467 4.5 % $62,737 $62,013 1.2 %

The decrease in enclosed regional centres net operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, is due to a one-time prior year property tax refund recorded in 2023 on an enclosed regional centre in the amount of $2.8 million, primarily for vacant space and space previously occupied by bankrupt or otherwise failed tenants. This decrease was partially offset by increases in basic rent of $1.1 million, increases in percentage rent of $0.3 million, and decreases in bad debt expense of $0.2 million.

The increase in industrial net operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, is due to increased basic rent at one of the Trust's industrial properties and increased occupancy.

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Industrial $1,113 $892 24.8 % $2,108 $1,765 19.4 % Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings 21,874 21,444 2.0 % 44,010 43,187 1.9 % Office – Multi-tenant buildings 6,144 6,095 0.8 % 12,517 12,235 2.3 % Retail – Community strip centres 8,882 9,133 (2.7 %) 18,536 18,612 (0.4 %) Retail – Enclosed regional centres 26,033 24,327 7.0 % 51,273 50,908 0.7 % Total $64,046 $61,891 3.5 % $128,444 $126,707 1.4 %

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Variance Rental revenue $39,401 $38,302 $1,099 CAM recoveries 12,332 12,277 55 Property tax and insurance recoveries 9,745 9,189 556 Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 1,305 1,343 (38) Parking revenue 1,463 1,355 108 Amortized rents (200) (575) 375

$64,046 $61,891 $2,155















For the six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Variance Rental revenue $78,567 $76,411 $2,156 CAM recoveries 25,303 25,117 186 Property tax and insurance recoveries 19,741 21,319 (1,578) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 2,603 2,257 346 Parking revenue 2,794 2,653 141 Amortized rents (564) (1,050) 486

$128,444 $126,707 $1,737

Property operating expenses include costs related to interior and exterior maintenance, insurance and utilities. Property operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased 2.8% to $17.9 million from $17.4 million for the same period in 2023. This increase is primarily due to increases in security costs, insurance premiums and other general operating expenses.

Net operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased 4.5% as compared to 2023. This increase stems largely from increases in basic rent in the enclosed mall portfolio.

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased 15.8% vs the same period in 2023. This increase is primarily due to higher interest rates on both variable and new fixed rate debt on a year-over-year basis, partially offset by a $38.3 million decline in overall debt levels.

The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Retail – enclosed regional centres $5,469 ($2,104) ($16,695) $1,466 Retail – community strip centres 3,094 (2,894) 3,790 (4,053) Office (24,771) (17,207) (53,566) (41,668) Industrial (34) 6,908 6 7,417

($16,242) ($15,297) ($66,465) ($36,838)

Reported net loss for three months ended June 30, 2024, was $2.2 million as compared to net loss of $1.8 million in 2023. This change is due to increased interest expense in 2024, as described above.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The Trust presents FFO and AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

In thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Change Net loss ($2,226) ($1,828) 21.8 % ($39,001) ($6,985) 458.4 % Adjustments:











Fair value losses on real estate properties 1 16,356 16,829 (2.8 %) 66,571 38,287 73.9 % Amortization of right-of-use assets — 20 (100.0 %) — 41 (100.0 %) Payment of lease liabilities, net (22) (45) (51.1 %) (43) (89) (51.7 %) Funds from operations – basic 14,108 14,976 (5.8 %) 27,527 31,254 (11.9 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,081 2,116 (1.7 %) 4,139 4,174 (0.8 %) Funds from operations – diluted $16,189 $17,092 (5.3 %) $31,666 $35,428 (10.6 %)













Funds from operations – basic $14,108 $14,976 (5.8 %) $27,527 $31,254 (11.9 %) Adjustments:











Amortized stepped rents 1 175 380 (53.9 %) 415 652 (36.3 %) Normalized PCME (6,250) (6,250) — % (12,500) (12,500) — % Adjusted funds from operations – basic 8,033 9,106 (11.8 %) 15,442 19,406 (20.4 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,081 2,116 (1.7 %) 4,139 4,174 (0.8 %) Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $10,114 $11,222 (9.9 %) $19,581 $23,580 (17.0 %)













1. Includes respective adjustments included in net income from equity-accounted investment.



SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2024 and available on the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Trust's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Trust's operating results and performance.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")

FFO is a non-GAAP measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Trust's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Trust's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the Trust in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties. The Trust considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that was developed to be a recurring economic earnings measure for real estate entities. The Trust presents AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC. The Trust defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for straight-line rent and productive capacity maintenance expenditures ("PCME"). AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities as it does not consider changes in working capital.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Trust's Q2 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024, 4:00 p.m. (ET) Conference Call #: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 Conference ID #: 71360846

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.2 billion and approximately 8.1 million square feet of leasable space.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, K. Rai Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800