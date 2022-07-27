Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2022 Second Quarter Results.

In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue from real estate properties $60,512 $58,475 $121,838 $119,445 Net operating income 29,683 28,975 58,227 60,033 Fair value gains/(losses) on real estate properties 12,325 (20,837) 37,290 (35,286) Net income/(loss) 27,649 (5,845) 67,558 (995) Funds from operations 1 16,227 15,043 31,188 34,376 Adjusted funds from operations 1,2 10,486 10,664 19,591 25,414 Amounts presented on a per unit basis







Net income/(loss) – basic $0.43 ($0.09) $1.05 ($0.02) Net income/(loss) – diluted $0.31 ($0.09) $0.75 ($0.02) Funds from operations – basic 1 $0.25 $0.23 $0.49 $0.54 Funds from operations – diluted 1 $0.22 $0.23 $0.42 $0.53 Adjusted funds from operations – basic 1,2 $0.16 $0.17 $0.31 $0.40 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted 1,2 $0.15 $0.17 $0.28 $0.40









1. The following represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure/ratio can be found under the MD&A section Part I, "Specified Financial Measures". 2. The Trust uses normalized productive capacity maintenance expenditures to calculate adjusted funds from operations.



SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The table below sets forth selected financial data relating to the Trust's periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. This financial data is derived from the Trust's condensed consolidated statements which are prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue from real estate properties $60,512 $58,475 3.5 % $121,838 $119,445 2.0 % Property operating expenses (17,102) (15,008) 14.0 % (35,198) (30,115) 16.9 % Property taxes (11,669) (12,357) (5.6 %) (24,283) (25,106) (3.3 %) Property management fees (2,058) (2,135) (3.6 %) (4,130) (4,191) (1.5 %) Net operating income 29,683 28,975 2.4 % 58,227 60,033 (3.0 %) Interest expense (13,092) (13,379) (2.1 %) (26,083) (26,651) (2.1 %) General and administrative (894) (1,052) (15.0 %) (1,988) (1,967) 1.1 % Other items (21) (21) — % (42) 1,941 (102.2 %) Fair value gains/(losses) on real estate properties 12,325 (20,837) (159.1 %) 37,290 (35,286) (205.7 %) Net (loss)/income from equity-accounted investment (352) 469 (175.1 %) 154 935 (83.5 %) Net income/(loss) $27,649 ($5,845) N/A $67,558 ($995) N/A



CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The following is an analysis of net operating income by asset type:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Enclosed regional centres $9,378 $8,082 16.0 % $17,473 $17,793 (1.8 %) Community strip centres 5,681 5,733 (0.9 %) 11,303 11,561 (2.2 %) Subtotal – retail 15,059 13,815 9.0 % 28,776 29,354 (2.0 %)













Single-/dual-tenant buildings 11,602 11,441 1.4 % 22,942 23,570 (2.7 %) Multi-tenant buildings 2,445 3,292 (25.7 %) 5,323 6,187 (14.0 %) Subtotal – office 14,047 14,733 (4.7 %) 28,265 29,757 (5.0 %)













Industrial 577 427 35.1 % 1,186 922 28.6 % Net operating income $29,683 $28,975 2.4 % $58,227 $60,033 (3.0 %)



Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses (including property taxes).

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Industrial $1,087 $880 23.5 % $2,123 $1,771 19.9 % Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings 20,361 19,748 3.1 % 40,734 39,355 3.5 % Office – Multi-tenant buildings 6,443 6,983 (7.7 %) 13,644 13,902 (1.9 %) Retail – Community strip centres 8,950 8,958 (0.1 %) 18,440 18,415 0.1 % Retail – Enclosed regional centres 23,671 21,906 8.1 % 46,897 46,002 1.9 % Total $60,512 $58,475 3.5 % $121,838 $119,445 2.0 %



The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Variance Rental revenue $38,045 $37,099 $946 CAM recoveries 11,730 10,384 1,346 Property tax and insurance recoveries 8,714 8,815 (101) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 1,549 1,737 (188) Parking revenue 1,124 908 216 Amortized rents (650) (468) (182)

$60,512 $58,475 $2,037























For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Variance Rental revenue $75,619 $74,583 $1,036 CAM recoveries 23,840 19,438 4,402 Property tax and insurance recoveries 18,512 18,288 224 Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 2,832 5,193 (2,361) Parking revenue 2,132 1,862 270 Amortized rents (1,097) 81 (1,178)

$121,838 $119,445 $2,393



Net operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increased 2.4% as compared to 2021. This increase was mainly the result an increase in basic rents in the retail portfolio.

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, decreased 2.1% to $13.1 million from $13.4 million for the same period in 2021. This decline is primarily due to a $43.1 million decline in overall debt levels on a year-over-year basis.

In 2021, other items included $2.0 million in non-recurring settlement proceeds from Sears.

The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Retail – enclosed regional centres ($5,546) ($15,366) ($1,667) ($22,475) Retail – community strip centres 11,141 (514) 13,743 216 Office 2,183 (10,419) 12,880 (21,508) Industrial 4,547 5,462 12,334 8,481

$12,325 ($20,837) $37,290 ($35,286)



Reported net income for three months ended June 30, 2022, was $27.6 million as compared to loss of $5.8 million in 2021. This change is due to the fair value losses recorded in 2021, as described above.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The Trust presents FFO and AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac") as follows:

In thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Net income/(loss) $27,649 ($5,845) (573.0 %) $67,558 ($995) (6,889.7 %) Adjustments:











Fair value (gains)/losses on real estate properties 1 (11,401) 20,907 (154.5 %) (36,330) 35,401 (202.6 %) Amortization of right-of-use assets 21 21 — % 42 42 — % Payment of lease liabilities, net (42) (40) 5.0 % (82) (72) 13.9 % Funds from operations – basic 16,227 15,043 7.9 % 31,188 34,376 (9.3 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,116 1,963 7.8 % 4,174 3,905 6.9 % Funds from operations – diluted $18,343 $17,006 7.9 % $35,362 $38,281 (7.6 %)













Funds from operations – basic $16,227 $15,043 7.9 % $31,188 $34,376 (9.3 %) Adjustments:











Amortized stepped rents 1 509 246 106.9 % 903 288 213.5 % Normalized PCME (6,250) (4,625) 35.1 % (12,500) (9,250) 35.1 % Adjusted funds from operations – basic 10,486 10,664 (1.7 %) 19,591 25,414 (22.9 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,116 1,963 7.8 % 4,174 3,905 6.9 % Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $12,602 $12,627 (0.2 %) $23,765 $29,319 (18.9 %) 1. Includes respective adjustments included in net income from equity-accounted investment.

2. Includes the dilutive impact of convertible debentures and presented on a cash settlement basis for consistency with industry practice for calculating FFO and AFFO.



SPECIFIED FINANICAL MEASURES

The Trust reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022 and available on the Trust's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Trust's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Trust's operating results and performance.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")

FFO is a non-GAAP measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Trust's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Trust's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the Trust in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac") and is defined as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties. The Trust considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that was developed to be a recurring economic earnings measure for real estate entities. The Trust presents AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALpac. The Trust defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for straight-line rent and productive capacity maintenance expenditures ("PCME"). AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities as it does not consider changes in working capital.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Trust's Q2 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Conference Call #: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546

Conference ID #: 58801677

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.5 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

