Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON , Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

The Trust invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the Trust's results will be provided by Andrew Tamlin, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 71544539.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 7:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on November 30, 2019. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the passcode number 544539 #.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.4 million square feet of leaseable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: For further instructions or information about this conference call, please contact Nancy Williams at 905-281-4758 or nwilliams@morguard.com

Related Links

http://www.morguardreit.com

