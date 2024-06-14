Morguard North American Residential REIT Declares June 2024 Distribution of $0.06167 per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of $0.06167 per unit for the month of June 2024. The distribution will be payable on July 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at June 28, 2024.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

