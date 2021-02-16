Morguard North American Residential REIT Declares February 2021 Distribution of $0.0583 per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of $0.0583 per unit for the month of February 2021. The distribution will be payable on March 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at February 26, 2021.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

For further information: Morguard North American Residential REIT: K. Rai Sahi, Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-3800; Christopher A. Newman, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-3800

