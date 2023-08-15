Morguard North American Residential REIT Declares August 2023 Distribution of $0.06 per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of $0.06 per unit for the month of August 2023. The distribution will be payable on September 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2023.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Morguard North American Residential REIT, K. Rai Sahi, Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-3800; Christopher A. Newman, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-3800