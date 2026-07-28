Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results
News provided byMorguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Jul 28, 2026, 16:15 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Morguard North American Residential REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
HIGHLIGHTS
The REIT is reporting second quarter performance of:
- Net operating income ("NOI") of $54.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 4.7% compared to 2025.
- Proportionate NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased by 4.9% compared to 2025, comprised of a decrease in Canada of $1.1 million (or 6.6%), a decrease in the U.S. of US$0.9 million (or 3.9%), and the change in foreign exchange rate decreased Proportionate NOI by $0.4 million.
- Net income of $26.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $3.9 million, or 13.0% compared to 2025, predominantly due to a decrease in NOI and offsetting net non-cash charges.
- Basic funds from operations ("FFO") of $0.42 per Unit for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a 10.6% decrease as compared to $0.47 per Unit in 2025.
- Basic FFO of $22.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 11.1% over the same period in 2025.
The REIT is reporting the following corporate and portfolio highlights:
- As at June 30, 2026, the REIT has liquidity of $304 million, comprised of approximately $204 million in cash and $100 million in available credit under its revolving credit facility with Morguard Corporation.
- As previously announced on February 25, 2026, the REIT and Morguard agreed to jointly invest approximately $1.0 billion in a Canadian multi-suite residential real estate portfolio currently owned by TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"). This represents an approximate 20 percent undivided interest in a portfolio of up to 106 properties valued at approximately $5.0 billion. Management continues to progress through due diligence review, including the determination of the allocation of individual property ownership interests to the REIT. The transaction is expected to close in one tranche during the second half of 2026, subject to completion of due diligence and customary approvals and will be financed through a combination of vendor financing, assumed mortgages, cash on hand, and the remainder through short-term borrowings.
- As at June 30, 2026, average monthly rent ("AMR") in Canada increased by 3.5% compared to June 30, 2025, while occupancy was 91.4% at June 30, 2026, compared to 95.2% at June 30, 2025.
- As at June 30, 2026, AMR in the U.S. increased by 1.8% compared to June 30, 2025, while occupancy decreased to 92.8% at June 30, 2026, compared to 94.8% at June 30, 2025.
- As at June 30, 2026, indebtedness to gross book value ratio was 40.0%, compared to 39.5% as at December 31, 2025.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
As at
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands of dollars, except as otherwise noted)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
Operational Information
|
Number of properties
|
43
|
43
|
43
|
Total suites
|
13,089
|
13,089
|
13,089
|
Occupancy percentage – Canada
|
91.4 %
|
93.3 %
|
95.2 %
|
Occupancy percentage – U.S.
|
92.8 %
|
91.3 %
|
94.8 %
|
Average monthly rent – Canada (in actual dollars)
|
$1,885
|
$1,851
|
$1,821
|
Average monthly rent – U.S. (in actual U.S. dollars)
|
US$1,933
|
US$1,930
|
US$1,898
|
Summary of Financial Information
|
Gross book value(1)
|
$4,774,394
|
$4,535,903
|
$4,536,576
|
Indebtedness(1)
|
$1,908,443
|
$1,793,894
|
$1,793,811
|
Indebtedness to gross book value ratio(1)
|
40.0 %
|
39.5 %
|
39.5 %
|
Weighted average mortgage interest rate
|
4.18 %
|
4.07 %
|
3.90 %
|
Weighted average term to maturity on mortgages payable (years)
|
5.2
|
4.8
|
5.1
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
(In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Summary of Financial Information
|
Revenue from real estate properties
|
$87,214
|
$88,537
|
$173,680
|
$178,811
|
NOI
|
$54,214
|
$56,897
|
$75,063
|
$77,720
|
Proportionate NOI(1)
|
$45,989
|
$48,354
|
$91,061
|
$95,410
|
NOI margin – IFRS
|
62.2 %
|
64.3 %
|
43.2 %
|
43.5 %
|
NOI margin – Proportionate(1)
|
52.9 %
|
54.9 %
|
52.6 %
|
53.6 %
|
Net income
|
$26,141
|
$30,059
|
$64,323
|
$68,381
|
FFO – basic(1)
|
$22,017
|
$24,765
|
$43,455
|
$47,966
|
FFO – diluted(1)
|
$22,857
|
$25,605
|
$45,135
|
$49,646
|
FFO per Unit – basic(1)
|
$0.42
|
$0.47
|
$0.83
|
$0.91
|
FFO per Unit – diluted(1)
|
$0.42
|
$0.47
|
$0.83
|
$0.90
|
Distributions per Unit
|
$0.19749
|
$0.18999
|
$0.39498
|
$0.37998
|
FFO payout ratio(1)
|
46.8 %
|
40.3 %
|
47.4 %
|
41.9 %
|
Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
52,170
|
52,515
|
52,164
|
52,916
|
Diluted
|
54,489
|
54,834
|
54,483
|
55,235
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES
The REIT reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and available on the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided below.
PROPORTIONATE SHARE NOI ("PROPORTIONATE NOI")
Proportionate NOI is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance of the REIT's real estate properties and are a key input in determining the fair value of the REIT's properties. Proportionate NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted for the following: i) to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). Proportionate NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year; ii) to exclude the non-controlling interest share of NOI for those properties that are consolidated under IFRS ("NCI Share"); and iii) to include equity-accounted investments NOI at the REIT's ownership interest ("Equity Interest").
The following table provides a reconciliation of Proportionate Share NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:
|
2026
|
2025
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
For the three months ended
|
Proportionate
|
Proportionate
|
June 30
|
NCI
|
Equity
|
Basis
|
NCI
|
Equity
|
Basis
|
(In thousands of dollars)
|
IFRS
|
Share
|
Interest
|
IFRIC 21
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
IFRS
|
Share
|
Interest
|
IFRIC 21
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
Revenue from properties
|
$87,214
|
($4,665)
|
$4,421
|
$--
|
$86,970
|
$88,537
|
($4,686)
|
$4,246
|
$--
|
$88,097
|
Property operating expenses
|
33,000
|
(1,482)
|
1,197
|
8,266
|
40,981
|
31,640
|
(1,431)
|
1,099
|
8,435
|
39,743
|
Total NOI
|
$54,214
|
($3,183)
|
$3,224
|
($8,266)
|
$45,989
|
$56,897
|
($3,255)
|
$3,147
|
($8,435)
|
$48,354
|
NOI Margin
|
62.2 %
|
52.9 %
|
64.3 %
|
54.9 %
|
2026
|
2025
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
For the six months ended
|
Proportionate
|
Proportionate
|
June 30
|
NCI
|
Equity
|
Basis
|
NCI
|
Equity
|
Basis
|
(In thousands of dollars)
|
IFRS
|
Share
|
Interest
|
IFRIC 21
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
IFRS
|
Share
|
Interest
|
IFRIC 21
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
Revenue from properties
|
$173,680
|
($9,270)
|
$8,599
|
$--
|
$173,009
|
$178,811
|
($9,513)
|
$8,544
|
$--
|
$177,842
|
Property operating expenses
|
98,617
|
(5,833)
|
5,469
|
(16,305)
|
81,948
|
101,091
|
(6,330)
|
5,533
|
(17,862)
|
82,432
|
Total NOI
|
$75,063
|
($3,437)
|
$3,130
|
$16,305
|
$91,061
|
$77,720
|
($3,183)
|
$3,011
|
$17,862
|
$95,410
|
NOI Margin
|
43.2 %
|
52.6 %
|
43.5 %
|
53.6 %
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
FFO (and FFO per Unit) is a non-GAAP financial measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the REIT's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the REIT's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the REIT in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income attributable to Unitholders adjusted for fair value adjustments, distributions on the Class B LP Units, realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, deferred income taxes (on the REIT's U.S. properties), gains/losses on the sale of real estate properties (including income taxes on the sale of real estate properties) and other non-cash items. The REIT considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per Unit is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period.
The following table provides a reconciliation of FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:
|
Three months ended June 30
|
Six months ended June 30
|
(In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts)
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
Net income for the period attributable to Unitholders
|
$23,144
|
$29,172
|
$60,530
|
$67,240
|
Add/(deduct):
|
Realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21
|
(8,266)
|
(8,435)
|
16,305
|
17,862
|
Fair value loss (gain) on conversion option on the convertible debentures
|
(134)
|
299
|
(515)
|
189
|
Distributions on Class B LP Units recorded as interest expense
|
3,401
|
3,272
|
6,802
|
6,544
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Fair value gain on real estate properties, net
|
(3,199)
|
(21,964)
|
(43,193)
|
(73,040)
|
Non-controlling interests' share of fair value gain (loss) on real estate properties
|
1,342
|
(1,189)
|
3,388
|
310
|
Fair value loss (gain) on Class B LP Units
|
861
|
15,501
|
(8,956)
|
19,118
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
4,867
|
8,107
|
9,092
|
9,739
|
FFO - basic
|
$22,017
|
$24,765
|
$43,455
|
$47,966
|
Interest expense on the convertible debentures
|
840
|
840
|
1,680
|
1,680
|
FFO - diluted
|
$22,857
|
$25,605
|
$45,135
|
$49,646
|
FFO per Unit - basic
|
$0.42
|
$0.47
|
$0.83
|
$0.91
|
FFO per Unit - diluted
|
$0.42
|
$0.47
|
$0.83
|
$0.90
|
Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
52,170
|
52,515
|
52,164
|
52,916
|
Diluted
|
54,489
|
54,834
|
54,483
|
55,235
INDEBTEDNESS AND GROSS BOOK VALUE
Indebtedness (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the amount of debt financing utilized by the REIT. Indebtedness is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.
Gross book value (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the value of the REIT's assets. Gross book value is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's asset base and financial position.
The following table provides a reconciliation of gross book value and indebtedness as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust from their IFRS financial statement presentation:
|
As at
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands of dollars)
|
2026
|
2025
|
Total Assets / Gross book value
|
$4,774,394
|
$4,535,903
|
Mortgage payable
|
$1,810,182
|
$1,700,117
|
Add: Deferred financing costs
|
24,023
|
19,831
|
Mark-to-market adjustment
|
699
|
1,007
|
1,834,904
|
1,720,955
|
Convertible debentures, face value
|
56,000
|
56,000
|
Lease liabilities
|
17,539
|
16,939
|
Indebtedness
|
$1,908,443
|
$1,793,894
|
Indebtedness / Gross book value
|
40.0 %
|
39.5 %
NON-GAAP RATIOS
Non-GAAP ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP ratios described below, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.
The following discussion describes the non-GAAP ratios the REIT uses in evaluating its operating results:
Proportionate NOI Margin
Proportionate NOI margin is calculated as Proportionate NOI divided by revenue (on a Proportionate Basis) and is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance (including the level of operating expenses) of the REIT's real estate properties. Proportionate NOI margin is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.
FFO Payout Ratio
FFO payout ratio compares distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) to FFO. Distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) is calculated based on the monthly distribution per Unit multiplied by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period and is an important metric in assessing the sustainability of retained cash flow to fund capital expenditures and distributions. FFO payout ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.
Indebtedness to Gross Book Value Ratio
Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is a compliance measure in the REIT's Declaration of Trust and establishes the limit for financial leverage of the REIT. Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.
The REIT's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the REIT's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
On July 1, 2026, the REIT repaid its mortgage payable secured by a multi-suite residential property located in Louisiana in the amount of $12.3 million (US$8.6 million). The maturing mortgage was open and prepayable at no penalty before its scheduled maturity on October 1, 2026, and had an interest rate of 3.53%.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199. Please quote conference ID 31409.
ABOUT MORGUARD NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. The REIT's portfolio is comprised of 13,089 residential suites and 230,000 square feet of commercial area (as of July 28, 2026) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $4.4 billion at June 30, 2026. For more information, visit the REIT's website at www.morguard.com.
SOURCE Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information, please contact: Morguard North American Residential REIT, Angela Sahi, Chief Executive Officer, (905) 281-3800; Christopher A. Newman, Chief Financial Officer, (905) 281-3800
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