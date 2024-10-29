Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces 2024 Third Quarter Results and an Increase to Monthly Cash Distribution

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights

The REIT is reporting third quarter performance of:

Net operating income ("NOI") of $52.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , a decrease of $0.4 million , or 0.7% compared to 2023.

for the three months ended , a decrease of , or 0.7% compared to 2023. Same Property Proportionate NOI in Canada increased by $0.8 million (or 5.3%), and in the U.S. decreased by US$0.8 million (or 4.0%), compared to 2023.

increased by (or 5.3%), and in the U.S. decreased by (or 4.0%), compared to 2023. Net loss of $18.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , a decrease of $58.0 million compared to 2023, predominantly due to a higher net fair value loss and an increase in deferred income tax.

for the three months ended , a decrease of compared to 2023, predominantly due to a higher net fair value loss and an increase in deferred income tax. Basic funds from operations ("FFO") of $0.40 per Unit for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , as compared to $0.40 per Unit over the same period in 2023.

per Unit for the three months ended , as compared to per Unit over the same period in 2023. Basic FFO of $21.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 , a decrease of $0.1 million , or 0.4% over the same period in 2023.

for the three months ended , a decrease of , or 0.4% over the same period in 2023. FFO payout ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of 45.9%, compared to 45.5% in 2023.

The REIT is reporting the following corporate and portfolio highlights:

The REIT has also announced it will increase its annual cash distribution by $0.02 per Unit (2.70%). The increase is expected to be effective for the November 2024 distribution, payable in December 2024 . This will bring the distributions to $0.76 per Unit on an annualized basis from the current level of $0.74 per Unit.

per Unit (2.70%). The increase is expected to be effective for the distribution, payable in . This will bring the distributions to per Unit on an annualized basis from the current level of per Unit. As at September 30, 2024 , average monthly rent ("AMR") in Canada increased by 6.0% compared to September 30, 2023 , while occupancy remained strong and stable at 97.8% at September 30, 2024 , compared to 98.9% at September 30, 2023 .

, average monthly rent ("AMR") in increased by 6.0% compared to , while occupancy remained strong and stable at 97.8% at , compared to 98.9% at . As at September 30, 2024 , AMR in the U.S., increased by 2.0% compared to September 30, 2023 , while occupancy was 91.7% at September 30, 2024 , compared to 93.7% at September 30, 2023 .

, AMR in the U.S., increased by 2.0% compared to , while occupancy was 91.7% at , compared to 93.7% at . As at September 30, 2024 , indebtedness to gross book value ratio of 38.9%, compared to 38.7% as at December 31, 2023 .

Financial and Operational Highlights

As at September 30, December 31, September 30, (In thousands of dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2024 2023 2023 Operational Information





Number of properties 43 43 43 Total suites 13,089 13,089 13,089







Occupancy percentage – Canada 97.8 % 98.7 % 98.9 % Occupancy percentage – U.S. 91.7 % 94.2 % 93.7 % Average monthly rent - Canada (in actual dollars) $1,754 $1,674 $1,655 Average monthly rent - U.S. (in actual U.S. dollars) US$1,911 US$1,875 US$1,874







Summary of Financial Information





Gross book value(1) $4,375,281 $4,095,931 $4,168,456 Indebtedness(1) $1,700,442 $1,583,311 $1,613,501







Indebtedness to gross book value ratio(1) 38.9 % 38.7 % 38.7 % Weighted average mortgage interest rate 3.87 % 3.72 % 3.72 % Weighted average term to maturity on mortgages payable (years) 5.1 4.9 5.1

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30 (In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Summary of Financial Information







Revenue from real estate properties $85,788 $83,646 $256,300 $246,620 NOI $52,031 $52,418 $127,267 $125,220 Proportionate NOI(1) $44,353 $44,179 $135,657 $131,081 Same Property Proportionate NOI(1) $44,353 $44,179 $132,301 $128,939 NOI margin – IFRS 60.7 % 62.7 % 49.7 % 50.8 % NOI margin – Proportionate(1) 52.1 % 53.1 % 53.3 % 53.5 % Net income (loss) ($18,829) $39,151 $56,518 $160,915









FFO – basic(1) $21,852 $21,936 $67,071 $67,601 FFO – diluted(1) $22,692 $22,791 $69,591 $70,362 FFO per Unit – basic(1) $0.40 $0.40 $1.23 $1.21 FFO per Unit – diluted(1) $0.40 $0.39 $1.22 $1.19 Distributions per Unit $0.18501 $0.1800 $0.55503 $0.5400 FFO payout ratio(1) 45.9 % 45.5 % 45.2 % 44.6 % Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):







Basic 54,198 55,437 54,635 55,889 Diluted 56,517 57,756 56,954 58,903

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Specified Financial Measures

The REIT reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and available on the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided below.

Proportionate Share NOI ("Proportionate NOI") & Same Property Proportionate NOI

Proportionate NOI and Same Property Proportionate NOI are important measures in evaluating the operating performance of the REIT's real estate properties and are a key input in determining the fair value of the REIT's properties. Proportionate NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted for the following: i) to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). Proportionate NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year; ii) to exclude the non-controlling interest share of NOI for those properties that are consolidated under IFRS ("NCI Share"); and iii) to include equity-accounted investments NOI at the REIT's ownership interest ("Equity Interest").

Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP measure to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance, representing Proportionate NOI for properties owned by the REIT continuously for the current and comparable reporting period and does not take into account the impact of the operating performance of property acquisitions and dispositions as well as development properties until reaching stabilized occupancy. In addition, Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in local currency and by country, isolating any impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Proportionate Share NOI and Same Property Proportionate Share NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:











2024







2023



Non-GAAP Adjustments



Non-GAAP Adjustment

For the three months ended







Proportionate







Proportionate September 30

NCI Equity

Basis

NCI Equity

Basis (In thousands of dollars) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) Revenue from properties $85,788 ($4,585) $3,905 $— $85,108 $83,646 ($4,394) $3,881 $— $83,133 Property operating expenses 33,757 (1,755) 1,181 7,572 40,755 31,228 (1,376) 1,084 8,018 38,954 NOI $52,031 ($2,830) $2,724 ($7,572) $44,353 $52,418 ($3,018) $2,797 ($8,018) $44,179 NOI Margin 60.7 %





52.1 % 62.7 %





53.1 %











2024







2023



Non-GAAP Adjustments



Non-GAAP Adjustments

For the nine months ended







Proportionate







Proportionate September 30

NCI Equity

Basis

NCI Equity

Basis (In thousands of dollars) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) Revenue from properties



















Same Property $248,995 ($13,409) $11,844 $— $247,430 $241,748 ($12,908) $11,506 $— $240,346 Acquisition 7,305 — — — 7,305 4,872 — — — 4,872 Total revenue from properties 256,300 (13,409) 11,844 — 254,735 246,620 (12,908) 11,506 — 245,218 Property operating expenses



















Same Property 124,636 (7,387) 5,892 (8,012) 115,129 119,599 (6,591) 6,139 (7,740) 111,407 Acquisition 4,397 — — (448) 3,949 1,801 — — 929 2,730 Total property operating expenses 129,033 (7,387) 5,892 (8,460) 119,078 121,400 (6,591) 6,139 (6,811) 114,137 NOI



















Same Property 124,359 (6,022) 5,952 8,012 132,301 122,149 (6,317) 5,367 7,740 128,939 Acquisition 2,908 — — 448 3,356 3,071 — — (929) 2,142 Total NOI $127,267 ($6,022) $5,952 $8,460 $135,657 $125,220 ($6,317) $5,367 6,811 $131,081 NOI Margin 49.7 %





53.3 % 50.8 %





53.5 %





























Funds From Operations

FFO (and FFO per Unit) is a non-GAAP financial measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the REIT's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the REIT's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the REIT in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income attributable to Unitholders adjusted for fair value adjustments, distributions on the Class B LP Units, realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, deferred income taxes (on the REIT's U.S. properties), gains/losses on the sale of real estate properties (including income taxes on the sale of real estate properties) and other non-cash items. The REIT considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per Unit is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30

(In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023

Net income (loss) for the period attributable to Unitholders ($20,791) $40,491 $53,256 $151,213

Add/(deduct):









Realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 (7,572) (8,018) 8,460 6,811

Fair value loss (gain) on conversion option on the convertible debentures 2,006 (1,542) 879 (2,080)

Distributions on Class B LP Units recorded as interest expense 3,186 3,100 9,558 9,300

Foreign exchange loss (gain) 552 (10) 558 14

Fair value loss (gain) on real estate properties, net (24,905) 34,143 (98,623) (98,714)

Non-controlling interests' share of fair value gain (loss) on real estate properties 278 (3,150) 796 6,840

Fair value loss (gain) on Class B LP Units 65,276 (34,446) 77,504 (23,251)

Deferred income tax expense 3,822 (8,632) 14,683 17,468

FFO - basic $21,852 $21,936 $67,071 $67,601

Interest expense on the convertible debentures 840 855 2,520 2,761

FFO - diluted $22,692 $22,791 $69,591 $70,362

FFO per Unit - basic $0.40 $0.40 $1.23 $1.21

FFO per Unit - diluted $0.40 $0.39 $1.22 $1.19













Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):









Basic 54,198 55,437 54,635 55,889 Diluted 56,517 57,756 56,954 58,903

Indebtedness and Gross Book Value

Indebtedness (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the amount of debt financing utilized by the REIT. Indebtedness is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.

Gross book value (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the value of the REIT's assets. Gross book value is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's asset base and financial position.

The following table provides a reconciliation of gross book value and indebtedness as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust from their IFRS financial statement presentation:

As at September 30, December 31, (In thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 Total Assets / Gross book value $4,375,281 $4,095,931 Mortgage payable $1,609,073 $1,495,362 Add: Deferred financing costs 17,008 13,628 Mark-to-market adjustment 1,797 2,262

1,627,878 1,511,252 Convertible debentures, face value 56,000 56,000 Lease liabilities 16,564 16,059 Indebtedness $1,700,442 $1,583,311 Indebtedness / Gross book value 38.9 % 38.7 %

Non-GAAP Ratios

Non-GAAP ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP ratios described below, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.

The following discussion describes the non-GAAP ratios the REIT uses in evaluating its operating results.

Proportionate NOI Margin

Proportionate NOI margin is calculated as Proportionate NOI divided by revenue (on a Proportionate Basis) and is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance (including the level of operating expenses) of the REIT's real estate properties. Proportionate NOI margin is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.

FFO Payout Ratio

FFO payout ratio compares distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) to FFO. Distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) is calculated based on the monthly distribution per Unit multiplied by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period and is an important metric in assessing the sustainability of retained cash flow to fund capital expenditures and distributions. FFO payout ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.

Indebtedness to Gross Book Value Ratio

Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is a compliance measure in the REIT's Declaration of Trust and establishes the limit for financial leverage of the REIT. Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.

Subsequent Event

The REIT entered into agreements, subject to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation ("CMHC") approval, for the CMHC-insured refinancing of two multi-suite residential properties located in Mississauga, Ontario, providing gross proceeds of up to $109.3 million. The REIT expects to close the refinancing during the fourth quarter of 2024. The maturing mortgages amount to $49.5 million, and have a weighted average interest rate of 3.15%.

The REIT's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the REIT's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will hold a conference call on Thursday,

October 31, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. Please quote conference ID 62752.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. The REIT's portfolio is comprised of 13,089 residential suites and 239,500 square feet of commercial area (as of October 29, 2024) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $4.1 billion at September 30, 2024. For more information, visit the REIT's website at www.morguard.com .

