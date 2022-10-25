Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results and an Increase to Monthly Cash Distribution
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights
The REIT is reporting third quarter performance of:
- Net operating income ("NOI") of $44.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $7.7 million, or 20.8% compared to 2021. The change in foreign exchange rate increased NOI by $1.9 million.
- Same Property Proportionate NOI in the U.S. increased by 20.0%, and in Canada increased by 10.5%, compared to 2021.
- Net income of $81.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $5.5 million compared to 2021. The decrease in net income is predominantly due to a lower non-cash fair value gain on real estate properties, partially offset by an increase in fair value gain on Class B LP Units and an increase in NOI.
- Basic funds from operations ("FFO") of $21.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $5.0 million, or 30.9% over the same period in 2021.
- Basic FFO of $0.38 per Unit for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a 31.0% increase as compared to the $0.29 in 2021.
- FFO payout ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of 46.6% compared to 60.9% in 2021.
The REIT is reporting the following corporate and portfolio highlights:
- The REIT has also announced it will increase its annual cash distribution by $0.02 per Unit (2.86%). The increase is expected to be effective for the November 2022 distribution, payable in December 2022. This will bring the distributions to $0.72 per Unit on an annualized basis from the current level of $0.70 per Unit.
- On August 8, 2022, the REIT acquired a multi-suite residential property, comprising 350 suites located in Chicago, Illinois ("Echelon Chicago"), for a purchase price of $174.3 million (US$135.6 million), including closing costs. Concurrent with the acquisition, the REIT completed mortgage financing on the property in the amount of $96.0 million (US$74.7 million) at an interest rate of 4.71% and for a term of seven years.
- On September 26, 2022, the REIT acquired a retail property ("Rockville Town Square") comprising 186,712 square feet of commercial area located in Rockville, Maryland, for a purchase price of $46.4 million (US$33.8 million), including closing costs. The retail property is part of a mixed-use complex where the REIT currently owns a 50% interest in the residential property through a joint venture with Morguard Corporation.
- On August 24, 2022, the REIT sold a property, comprising 144 suites located in Slidell, Louisiana, for net proceeds of $32.8 million (US$25.2 million), including closing costs and repaid the mortgage payable secured by the property in the amount of $10.0 million (US$7.7 million).
- On July 1, 2022, the REIT completed the refinancing of a multi-suite residential property located in Palm Beach County, Florida, for additional net proceeds of $29.7 million (US$23.0 million) at an interest rate of 4.19% and for a term of 10 years.
- As at September 30, 2022, average monthly rent ("AMR") in the U.S., on a Same Property basis, increased by 13.8% compared to September 30, 2021, while occupancy was 95.8% at September 30, 2022, compared to 96.3% at September 30, 2021.
- As at September 30, 2022, AMR in Canada increased by 2.8% compared to September 30, 2021, while occupancy improved to 98.3% at September 30, 2022, compared to 92.7% at September 30, 2021.
- As at September 30, 2022, indebtedness to gross book value ratio of 36.7%, lower compared to 40.2% as at December 31, 2021.
- As at September 30, 2022, the REIT's total assets were valued at $4.2 billion compared to $3.5 billion as at December 31, 2021.
Financial and Operational Highlights
|
As at
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands of dollars, except as otherwise noted)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Operational Information
|
Number of properties
|
43
|
43
|
43
|
Total suites
|
13,189
|
13,275
|
13,275
|
Occupancy percentage – Canada
|
98.3 %
|
93.6 %
|
92.7 %
|
Occupancy percentage – U.S.
|
95.7 %
|
96.3 %
|
96.1 %
|
Average monthly rent - Canada (in actual dollars)
|
$1,573
|
$1,535
|
$1,530
|
Average monthly rent - U.S. (in actual U.S. dollars)
|
US$1,742
|
US$1,525
|
US$1,490
|
Summary of Financial Information
|
Gross book value(1)
|
$4,227,268
|
$3,473,287
|
$3,262,415
|
Indebtedness(1)
|
$1,550,637
|
$1,395,438
|
$1,311,062
|
Indebtedness to gross book value ratio(1)
|
36.7 %
|
40.2 %
|
40.2 %
|
Weighted average mortgage interest rate
|
3.45 %
|
3.31 %
|
3.45 %
|
Weighted average term to maturity on mortgages payable (years)
|
4.9
|
5.0
|
4.1
|
Exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar
|
$1.38
|
$1.27
|
$1.27
|
Exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar
|
$0.72
|
$0.79
|
$0.78
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
September 30
|
September 30
|
(In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Summary of Financial Information
|
Revenue from real estate properties
|
$70,766
|
$61,955
|
$203,415
|
$182,091
|
NOI
|
$44,875
|
$37,142
|
$104,755
|
$89,699
|
Proportionate NOI(1)
|
$39,597
|
$32,641
|
$111,825
|
$96,858
|
Same Property Proportionate NOI(1)
|
$37,569
|
$31,604
|
$107,242
|
$93,962
|
NOI margin – IFRS
|
63.4 %
|
59.9 %
|
51.5 %
|
49.3 %
|
NOI margin – Proportionate(1)
|
54.8 %
|
51.7 %
|
53.9 %
|
52.4 %
|
Net income
|
$81,168
|
$86,654
|
$418,860
|
$134,318
|
FFO – basic(1)
|
$21,137
|
$16,153
|
$59,277
|
$47,900
|
FFO – diluted(1)
|
$22,113
|
$17,129
|
$62,155
|
$50,778
|
FFO per Unit – basic(1)
|
$0.38
|
$0.29
|
$1.05
|
$0.85
|
FFO per Unit – diluted(1)
|
$0.37
|
$0.28
|
$1.03
|
$0.84
|
Distributions per Unit
|
$0.1749
|
$0.1749
|
$0.5247
|
$0.5247
|
FFO payout ratio(1)
|
46.6 %
|
60.9 %
|
49.8 %
|
61.6 %
|
Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
56,315
|
56,271
|
56,304
|
56,260
|
Diluted
|
60,548
|
60,504
|
60,537
|
60,493
|
Average exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar
|
$1.31
|
$1.26
|
$1.28
|
$1.25
|
Average exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar
|
$0.77
|
$0.79
|
$0.78
|
$0.80
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Specified Financial Measures
The REIT reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and available on the REIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided below.
Proportionate Share NOI ("Proportionate NOI") & Same Property Proportionate NOI
Proportionate NOI and Same Property Proportionate NOI are important measures in evaluating the operating performance of the REIT's real estate properties and are a key input in determining the fair value of the REIT's properties. Proportionate NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted for the following: i) to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). Proportionate NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year; ii) to exclude the non-controlling interest share of NOI for those properties that are consolidated under IFRS ("NCI Share"); and iii) to include equity-accounted investments NOI at the REIT's ownership interest ("Equity Interest").
Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP measure to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance, representing Proportionate NOI for properties owned by the REIT continuously for the current and comparable reporting period and does not take into account the impact of the operating performance of property acquisitions and dispositions as well as development properties until reaching stabilized occupancy. In addition, Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in local currency and by country, isolating any impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of Proportionate Share NOI and Same Property Proportionate Share NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:
|
2022
|
2021
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
For the three months ended
|
Proportionate
|
Proportionate
|
September 30
|
NCI
|
Equity
|
Basis
|
NCI
|
Equity
|
Basis
|
(In thousands of dollars)
|
IFRS
|
Share
|
Interest
|
IFRIC 21
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
IFRS
|
Share
|
Interest
|
IFRIC 21
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
Revenue from properties
|
Same Property
|
$67,539
|
($3,937)
|
$5,486
|
$—
|
$69,088
|
$59,278
|
($3,353)
|
$4,536
|
$—
|
$60,461
|
Disposition/Acquisition/
Development
|
3,227
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,227
|
2,677
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,677
|
Total revenue from properties
|
70,766
|
(3,937)
|
5,486
|
—
|
72,315
|
61,955
|
(3,353)
|
4,536
|
—
|
63,138
|
Property operating expenses
|
Same Property
|
25,090
|
(1,186)
|
1,620
|
5,995
|
31,519
|
23,439
|
(1,347)
|
1,978
|
4,787
|
28,857
|
Disposition/Acquisition/
Development
|
801
|
—
|
—
|
398
|
1,199
|
1,374
|
—
|
—
|
266
|
1,640
|
Total property operating expenses
|
25,891
|
(1,186)
|
1,620
|
6,393
|
32,718
|
24,813
|
(1,347)
|
1,978
|
5,053
|
30,497
|
NOI
|
Same Property
|
42,449
|
(2,751)
|
3,866
|
(5,995)
|
37,569
|
35,839
|
(2,006)
|
2,558
|
(4,787)
|
31,604
|
Disposition/Acquisition/
Development
|
2,426
|
—
|
—
|
(398)
|
2,028
|
1,303
|
—
|
—
|
(266)
|
1,037
|
Total NOI
|
$44,875
|
($2,751)
|
$3,866
|
($6,393)
|
$39,597
|
$37,142
|
($2,006)
|
$2,558
|
($5,053)
|
$32,641
|
NOI Margin
|
63.4 %
|
54.8 %
|
59.9 %
|
51.7 %
|
2022
|
2021
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
Non-GAAP Adjustments
|
For the nine months ended
|
Proportionate
|
Proportionate
|
September 30
|
NCI
|
Equity
|
Basis
|
NCI
|
Equity
|
Basis
|
(In thousands of dollars)
|
IFRS
|
Share
|
Interest
|
IFRIC 21
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
IFRS
|
Share
|
Interest
|
IFRIC 21
|
(Non-GAAP)
|
Revenue from properties
|
Same Property
|
194,554
|
($11,134)
|
$15,117
|
$—
|
$198,537
|
$174,859
|
($9,799)
|
$12,621
|
$—
|
$177,681
|
Disposition/Acquisition/
Development
|
8,861
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
8,861
|
7,232
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7,232
|
Total revenue from properties
|
203,415
|
(11,134)
|
15,117
|
—
|
207,398
|
182,091
|
(9,799)
|
12,621
|
—
|
184,913
|
Property operating expenses
|
Same Property
|
94,104
|
(5,846)
|
8,599
|
(5,562)
|
91,295
|
87,655
|
(5,824)
|
8,238
|
(6,350)
|
83,719
|
Disposition/Acquisition/
Development
|
4,556
|
—
|
—
|
(278)
|
4,278
|
4,737
|
—
|
—
|
(401)
|
4,336
|
Total property operating expenses
|
98,660
|
(5,846)
|
8,599
|
(5,840)
|
95,573
|
92,392
|
(5,824)
|
8,238
|
(6,751)
|
88,055
|
NOI
|
Same Property
|
100,450
|
(5,288)
|
6,518
|
5,562
|
107,242
|
87,204
|
(3,975)
|
4,383
|
6,350
|
93,962
|
Disposition/Acquisition/
Development
|
4,305
|
—
|
—
|
278
|
4,583
|
2,495
|
—
|
—
|
401
|
2,896
|
Total NOI
|
$104,755
|
($5,288)
|
$6,518
|
$5,840
|
$111,825
|
$89,699
|
($3,975)
|
$4,383
|
$6,751
|
$96,858
|
NOI Margin
|
51.5 %
|
53.9 %
|
49.3 %
|
52.4 %
Funds From Operations
FFO (and FFO per Unit) is a non-GAAP financial measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the REIT's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the REIT's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the REIT in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income attributable to Unitholders adjusted for fair value adjustments, distributions on the Class B LP Units, realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, deferred income taxes (on the REIT's U.S. properties), gains/losses on the sale of real estate properties (including income taxes on the sale of real estate properties) and other non-cash items. The REIT considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per Unit is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period.
The following table provides a reconciliation of FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:
|
Three months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
(In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts)
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net income for the period attributable to Unitholders
|
$70,097
|
$83,704
|
$395,128
|
$129,478
|
Add/(deduct):
|
Realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21
|
(6,393)
|
(5,053)
|
5,840
|
6,751
|
Fair value loss (gain) on conversion option on the convertible debentures
|
(640)
|
(20)
|
(1,787)
|
175
|
Distributions on Class B LP Units recorded as interest expense
|
3,012
|
3,012
|
9,037
|
9,037
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
(75)
|
(28)
|
(92)
|
10
|
Fair value gain on real estate properties, net
|
(57,079)
|
(95,498)
|
(419,211)
|
(157,431)
|
Non-controlling interests' share of fair value gain on real estate properties
|
9,293
|
1,879
|
21,290
|
3,653
|
Fair value loss (gain) on Class B LP Units
|
(17,740)
|
4,995
|
(40,647)
|
19,635
|
Deferred income tax provision
|
20,662
|
23,162
|
89,719
|
36,592
|
FFO - basic
|
$21,137
|
$16,153
|
$59,277
|
$47,900
|
Interest expense on the convertible debentures
|
976
|
976
|
2,878
|
2,878
|
FFO - diluted
|
$22,113
|
$17,129
|
$62,155
|
$50,778
|
FFO per Unit - basic
|
$0.38
|
$0.29
|
$1.05
|
$0.85
|
FFO per Unit - diluted
|
$0.37
|
$0.28
|
$1.03
|
$0.84
|
Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):
|
Basic
|
56,315
|
56,271
|
56,304
|
56,260
|
Diluted
|
60,548
|
60,504
|
60,537
|
60,493
Indebtedness and Gross Book Value
Indebtedness (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the amount of debt financing utilized by the REIT. Indebtedness is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.
Gross book value (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the value of the REIT's assets. Gross book value is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's asset base and financial position.
The following table provides a reconciliation of gross book value and indebtedness as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust from their IFRS financial statement presentation:
|
As at
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands of dollars)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Total Assets / Gross book value
|
$4,227,268
|
$3,473,287
|
Mortgage payable
|
$1,435,970
|
$1,288,555
|
Add: deferred financing costs
|
12,582
|
12,318
|
1,448,552
|
1,300,873
|
Convertible debentures, face value
|
85,500
|
85,500
|
Lease liability
|
16,585
|
9,065
|
Indebtedness
|
$1,500,637
|
$1,395,438
|
Indebtedness / Gross book value
|
36.7 %
|
40.2 %
Non-GAAP Ratios
Non-GAAP ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP ratios described below, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.
The following discussion describes the non-GAAP ratios the REIT uses in evaluating its operating results.
Proportionate NOI Margin
Proportionate NOI margin is calculated as Proportionate NOI divided by revenue (on a Proportionate Basis) and is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance (including the level of operating expenses) of the REIT's real estate properties. Proportionate NOI margin is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.
FFO Payout Ratio
FFO payout ratio compares distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) to FFO. Distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) is calculated based on the monthly distribution per Unit multiplied by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period and is an important metric in assessing the sustainability of retained cash flow to fund capital expenditures and distributions. FFO payout ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.
Indebtedness to Gross Book Value Ratio
Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is a compliance measure in the REIT's Declaration of Trust and establishes the limit for financial leverage of the REIT. Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.
The REIT's condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the REIT's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Distribution Increase
The Board of Trustees has also announced it will increase the REIT's annual cash distribution by $0.02 per Unit (2.86%). The increase is expected to be effective for the November 2022 distribution, payable in December 2022. This will bring the distributions to $0.72 per Unit on an annualized basis from the current level of $0.70 per Unit.
Subsequent Event
Subsequent to September 30, 2022, the REIT sold a property, comprising of 340 suites located in Coconut Creek, Florida, for gross proceeds of $127.2 million (US$92.0 million), excluding closing costs and repaid the mortgage payable secured by the property in the amount of $28.3 million (US$20.4 million).
Conference Call Details
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 96591356.
About Morguard North American Residential REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. The REIT's portfolio is comprised of 12,849 residential suites and 239,500 square feet of commercial area (as of October 25, 2022) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $4.0 billion at September 30, 2022. For more information, visit the REIT's website at www.morguard.com.
