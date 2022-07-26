Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights

The REIT is reporting second quarter performance of:

Net operating income ("NOI") of $42.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , an increase of $5.1 million , or 13.6% compared to 2021. The change in foreign exchange rate increased NOI by $1.7 million .

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 13.6% compared to 2021. The change in foreign exchange rate increased NOI by . Same Property Proportionate NOI in the U.S. increased by 16.0%, and in Canada increased by 5.4%, compared to 2021.

increased by 5.4%, compared to 2021. Net income of $166.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , an increase of $146.3 million , compared to 2021. The increase in net income is predominantly due to a higher non-cash fair value gain on real estate properties as well as an increase in fair value gain on Class B LP Units, partially offset by an increase in deferred income tax.

for the three months ended , an increase of , compared to 2021. The increase in net income is predominantly due to a higher non-cash fair value gain on real estate properties as well as an increase in fair value gain on Class B LP Units, partially offset by an increase in deferred income tax. Basic funds from operations ("FFO") of $19.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , an increase of $3.7 million , or 23.0% over the same period in 2021.

for the three months ended , an increase of , or 23.0% over the same period in 2021. Basic FFO of $0.35 per Unit for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , a 20.7% increase as compared to the $0.29 in 2021.

per Unit for the three months ended , a 20.7% increase as compared to the in 2021. FFO payout ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of 46.7% compared to 61.0% in 2021.

The REIT is reporting the following corporate and portfolio highlights:

On April 29, 2022 , the REIT completed the refinancing of a multi-suite residential property located in West Palm Beach, Florida , in the amount of $19.5 million ( US$15.2 million ) at an interest rate of 3.89% and for a term of 10 years. The maturing mortgage amounts to $11.7 million ( US$9.1 million ), was open and prepayable at no penalty before its scheduled maturity on August 1, 2022 , and had an interest rate of 3.96%.

, the REIT completed the refinancing of a multi-suite residential property located in , in the amount of ( ) at an interest rate of 3.89% and for a term of 10 years. The maturing mortgage amounts to ( ), was open and prepayable at no penalty before its scheduled maturity on , and had an interest rate of 3.96%. On June 6, 2022 , the REIT sold a multi-suite residential property located in Atlanta, Georgia , comprising of 292 suites, for net proceeds of $93.2 million ( US$74.2 million ), including closing costs and repaid the mortgage payable secured by the property in the amount of $27.0 million ( US$21.5 million ).

, the REIT sold a multi-suite residential property located in , comprising of 292 suites, for net proceeds of ( ), including closing costs and repaid the mortgage payable secured by the property in the amount of ( ). During the second quarter, the REIT entered into agreements to sell a property located in Slidell, Louisiana , comprising 144 suites, and a property located in Coconut Creek, Florida , comprising 340 suites, providing net proceeds of $114.9 million ( US$89.2 million ), excluding closing costs and after the repayment of mortgage payable secured by the property. The REIT expects to close the sale of these properties during the third quarter.

, comprising 144 suites, and a property located in , comprising 340 suites, providing net proceeds of ( ), excluding closing costs and after the repayment of mortgage payable secured by the property. The REIT expects to close the sale of these properties during the third quarter. As at June 30, 2022 , average monthly rent ("AMR") in the U.S., on a Same Property basis, increased by 13.0% compared to June 30, 2021 , while occupancy was 96.5% at June 30, 2022 , compared to 96.8% at June 30, 2021 .

, average monthly rent ("AMR") in the U.S., on a Same Property basis, increased by 13.0% compared to , while occupancy was 96.5% at , compared to 96.8% at . As at June 30, 2022 , AMR in Canada increased by 3.0% compared to June 30, 2021 , while occupancy improved to 95.2% at June 30, 2022 , compared to 91.8% at June 30, 2021 .

, AMR in increased by 3.0% compared to , while occupancy improved to 95.2% at , compared to 91.8% at . As at June 30, 2022 , indebtedness to gross book value ratio of 35.6%, lower compared to 40.2% as at December 31, 2021 .

, indebtedness to gross book value ratio of 35.6%, lower compared to 40.2% as at . As at June 30, 2022 , the REIT's total assets were valued at $3.9 billion compared to $3.5 billion as at December 31, 2021 .

Financial and Operational Highlights

As at June 30, December 31, June 30, (In thousands of dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2021 Operational Information





Number of properties 42 43 43 Total suites 12,983 13,275 13,275







Occupancy percentage – Canada 95.2 % 93.6 % 91.8 % Occupancy percentage – U.S. 96.4 % 96.3 % 95.9 % Average monthly rent - Canada (in actual dollars) $1,565 $1,535 $1,520 Average monthly rent - U.S. (in actual U.S. dollars) US$1,636 US$1,525 US$1,438







Summary of Financial Information





Gross book value(1) $3,856,408 $3,473,287 $3,101,841 Indebtedness(1) $1,371,845 $1,395,438 $1,283,230







Indebtedness to gross book value ratio(1) 35.6 % 40.2 % 41.4 % Weighted average mortgage interest rate 3.31 % 3.31 % 3.45 % Weighted average term to maturity on mortgages payable (years) 4.6 5.0 4.3 Exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar $1.29 $1.27 $1.24 Exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar $0.78 $0.79 $0.81

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30 June 30 (In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Summary of Financial Information







Revenue from real estate properties $67,392 $59,814 $132,649 $120,136 NOI $42,456 $37,373 $59,880 $52,557 Proportionate NOI(1) $37,101 $32,399 $72,228 $64,217 Same Property Proportionate NOI(1) $36,344 $31,757 $70,355 $62,960 NOI margin – IFRS 63.0 % 62.5 % 45.1 % 43.7 % NOI margin – Proportionate(1) 54.1 % 53.3 % 53.5 % 52.7 % Net income $166,550 $20,269 $337,692 $47,664









FFO – basic(1) $19,833 $16,128 $38,140 $31,747 FFO – diluted(1) $20,792 $17,087 $40,042 $33,649 FFO per Unit – basic(1) $0.35 $0.29 $0.68 $0.56 FFO per Unit – diluted(1) $0.34 $0.28 $0.66 $0.56 Distributions per Unit $0.1749 $0.1749 $0.3498 $0.3498 FFO payout ratio(1) 49.7 % 61.0 % 51.6 % 62.0 % Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):







Basic 56,304 56,260 56,298 56,254 Diluted 60,537 60,493 60,531 60,487 Average exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar $1.28 $1.23 $1.27 $1.25 Average exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar $0.78 $0.81 $0.79 $0.80

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Specified Financial Measures

The REIT reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and available on the REIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided below.

Proportionate Share NOI ("Proportionate NOI") & Same Property Proportionate NOI

Proportionate NOI and Same Property Proportionate NOI are important measures in evaluating the operating performance of the REIT's real estate properties and are a key input in determining the fair value of the REIT's properties. Proportionate NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted for the following: i) to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). Proportionate NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year; ii) to exclude the non-controlling interest share of NOI for those properties that are consolidated under IFRS ("NCI Share"); and iii) to include equity-accounted investments NOI at the REIT's ownership interest ("Equity Interest").

Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP measure to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance, representing Proportionate NOI for properties owned by the REIT continuously for the current and comparable reporting period and does not take into account the impact of the operating performance of property acquisitions and dispositions as well as development properties until reaching stabilized occupancy. In addition, Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in local currency and by country, isolating any impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Proportionate Share NOI and Same Property Proportionate Share NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:











2022







2021



Non-GAAP Adjustments



Non-GAAP Adjustments

For the three months ended







Proportionate







Proportionate June 30

NCI Equity

Basis

NCI Equity

Basis (In thousands of dollars) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) Revenue from properties



















Same Property $65,567 ($3,742) $4,926 $— $66,751 $58,107 ($3,216) $4,184 $— $59,075 Disposition/Development 1,825 — — — 1,825 1,707 — — — 1,707 Total revenue from properties 67,392 (3,742) 4,926 — 68,576 59,814 (3,216) 4,184 — 60,782 Property operating expenses



















Same Property 24,058 (1,095) 1,579 5,865 30,407 21,626 (1,025) 1,051 5,666 27,318 Disposition/Development 878 — — 190 1,068 815 — — 250 1,065 Total property operating expenses 24,936 (1,095) 1,579 6,055 31,475 22,441 (1,025) 1,051 5,916 28,383 NOI



















Same Property 41,509 (2,647) 3,347 (5,865) 36,344 36,481 (2,191) 3,133 (5,666) 31,757 Disposition/Development 947 — — (190) 757 892 — — (250) 642 Total NOI $42,456 ($2,647) $3,347 ($6,055) $37,101 $37,373 ($2,191) $3,133 ($5,916) $32,399 NOI Margin 63.0 %





54.1 % 62.5 %





53.3 %











2022







2021



Non-GAAP Adjustments



Non-GAAP Adjustments

For the six months ended







Proportionate







Proportionate June 30

NCI Equity

Basis

NCI Equity

Basis (In thousands of dollars) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) IFRS Share Interest IFRIC 21 (Non-GAAP) Revenue from properties



















Same Property 128,476 ($7,197) $9,631 $— $130,910 $116,886 ($6,446) $8,085 $— $118,525 Disposition/Development 4,173 — — — 4,173 3,250 — — — 3,250 Total revenue from properties 132,649 (7,197) 9,631 — 135,083 120,136 (6,446) 8,085 — 121,775 Property operating expenses



















Same Property 69,907 (4,660) 6,979 (11,671) 60,555 65,063 (4,477) 6,260 (11,281) 55,565 Disposition/Development 2,862 — — (562) 2,300 2,516 — — (523) 1,993 Total property operating expenses 72,769 (4,660) 6,979 (12,233) 62,855 67,579 (4,477) 6,260 (11,804) 57,558 NOI



















Same Property 58,569 (2,537) 2,652 11,671 70,355 51,823 (1,969) 1,825 11,281 62,960 Disposition/Development 1,311 — — 562 1,873 734 — — 523 1,257 Total NOI $59,880 ($2,537) $2,652 $12,233 $72,228 $52,557 ($1,969) $1,825 $11,804 $64,217 NOI Margin 45.1 %





53.5 % 43.7 %





52.7 %

Funds From Operations

FFO (and FFO per Unit) is a non-GAAP financial measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the REIT's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the REIT's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the REIT in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income attributable to Unitholders adjusted for fair value adjustments, distributions on the Class B LP Units, realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, deferred income taxes (on the REIT's U.S. properties), gains/losses on the sale of real estate properties (including income taxes on the sale of real estate properties) and other non-cash items. The REIT considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per Unit is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income for the period attributable to Unitholders $162,601 $18,765 $325,031 $45,774 Add/(deduct):







Realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 (6,055) (5,916) 12,233 11,804 Fair value loss (gain) on conversion option on the convertible debentures (3,297) 618 (1,147) 195 Distributions on Class B LP Units recorded as interest expense 3,013 3,013 6,025 6,025 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (32) 15 (17) 38 Fair value gain on real estate properties, net (111,655) (31,820) (362,132) (61,933) Non-controlling interests' share of fair value gain on real estate properties 2,247 230 11,997 1,774 Fair value loss (gain) on Class B LP Units (55,631) 21,184 (22,907) 14,640 Deferred income tax provision 28,642 10,039 69,057 13,430 FFO - basic $19,833 $16,128 $38,140 $31,747 Interest expense on the convertible debentures 959 959 1,902 1,902 FFO - diluted $20,792 $17,087 $40,042 $33,649 FFO per Unit - basic $0.35 $0.29 $0.68 $0.56 FFO per Unit - diluted $0.34 $0.28 $0.66 $0.56









Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):







Basic 56,304 56,260 56,298 56,254 Diluted 60,537 60,493 60,531 60,487

Indebtedness and Gross Book Value

Indebtedness (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the amount of debt financing utilized by the REIT. Indebtedness is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.

Gross book value (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the value of the REIT's assets. Gross book value is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's asset base and financial position.

The following table provides a reconciliation of gross book value and indebtedness as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust from their IFRS financial statement presentation:

As at June 30, December 31, (In thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 Total Assets / Gross book value $3,856,408 $3,473,287 Mortgage payable $1,265,892 $1,288,555 Add: deferred financing costs 11,240 12,318

1,277,132 1,300,873 Convertible debentures, face value 85,500 85,500 Lease liability 9,213 9,065 Indebtedness $1,371,845 $1,395,438 Indebtedness / Gross book value 35.6 % 40.2 %

Non-GAAP Ratios

Non-GAAP ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP ratios described below, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.

The following discussion describes the non-GAAP ratios the REIT uses in evaluating its operating results.

Proportionate NOI Margin

Proportionate NOI margin is calculated as Proportionate NOI divided by revenue (on a Proportionate Basis) and is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance (including the level of operating expenses) of the REIT's real estate properties. Proportionate NOI margin is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.

FFO Payout Ratio

FFO payout ratio compares distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) to FFO. Distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) is calculated based on the monthly distribution per Unit multiplied by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period and is an important metric in assessing the sustainability of retained cash flow to fund capital expenditures and distributions. FFO payout ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.

Indebtedness to Gross Book Value Ratio

Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is a compliance measure in the REIT's Declaration of Trust and establishes the limit for financial leverage of the REIT. Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.

Subsequent Events

On July 1, 2022, the REIT completed the refinancing of a multi-suite residential property located in Palm Beach County, Florida, in the amount of $59.9 million (US$46.5 million) at an interest rate of 4.19% and for a term of 10 years. The maturing mortgage amounts to $30.2 million (US$23.5 million), was open and prepayable at no penalty before its scheduled maturity on October 1, 2022, and had an interest rate of 3.78%.

The REIT entered into a binding agreement to acquire a multi-suite residential property comprising 350 suites located in Chicago, Illinois, for a purchase price of $171.4 million (US$133.0 million), excluding closing costs. The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of 2022.

The REIT's condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the REIT's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call Details

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 39294741.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. The REIT's portfolio is comprised of 12,983 residential suites (as of July 26, 2022) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $3.6 billion at June 30, 2022. For more information, visit the REIT's website at www.morguard.com .

