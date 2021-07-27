Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

The REIT is reporting second quarter performance of:

Net operating income ("NOI") of $37.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , a decrease of $3.9 million , or 9.4% compared to 2020, and Proportionate NOI of $32.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 , a decrease of $4.0 million , or 10.9% compared to 2020. The change in foreign exchange rate decreased NOI and Proportionate NOI by $3.0 million and $2.6 million , respectively.

for the three months ended , a decrease of , or 9.4% compared to 2020, and Proportionate NOI of for the three months ended , a decrease of , or 10.9% compared to 2020. The change in foreign exchange rate decreased NOI and Proportionate NOI by and , respectively. Same Property Proportionate NOI in Canada decreased by $1.2 million (or 8.7%), and in the U.S. decreased by US$0.1 million (or 0.9%), compared to 2020.

decreased by (or 8.7%), and in the U.S. decreased by (or 0.9%), compared to 2020. Basic funds from operations ("FFO") of $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $19.3 million over the same period in 2020.

for the three months ended compared to over the same period in 2020. Basic FFO $0.29 per Unit for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the $0.34 per Unit over the same period in 2020. The change in foreign exchange and non-recurring income received in 2020 had a $0.045 per Unit negative impact on FFO.

per Unit for the three months ended as compared to the per Unit over the same period in 2020. The change in foreign exchange and non-recurring income received in 2020 had a per Unit negative impact on FFO. FFO payout ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of 61.0% compared to 50.9% in 2020.

of 61.0% compared to 50.9% in 2020. Net income of $20.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net income of $19.3 million over the same period in 2020.

The REIT is reporting the following corporate and portfolio highlights:

As at July 27, 2021 , the REIT collected 98.7% of second quarter rental revenue and approximately 95.6% (95.6% in Canada / 95.6% in the U.S.) of July rental revenue which is materially in line with historical collection rates.

, the REIT collected 98.7% of second quarter rental revenue and approximately 95.6% (95.6% in / 95.6% in the U.S.) of July rental revenue which is materially in line with historical collection rates. As at June 30, 2021 , average monthly rent ("AMR") in Canada increased by 4.5% compared to June 30, 2020 , while occupancy decreased to 91.8% at June 30, 2021 , compared to 97.5% at June 30, 2020 .

, average monthly rent ("AMR") in increased by 4.5% compared to , while occupancy decreased to 91.8% at , compared to 97.5% at . As at June 30, 2021 , AMR in the U.S. on a Same Property basis increased by 0.8% compared to June 30, 2020 , while occupancy reached optimum levels at 96.8% at June 30, 2021 , compared to 93.6% at June 30, 2020 .

, AMR in the U.S. on a Same Property basis increased by 0.8% compared to , while occupancy reached optimum levels at 96.8% at , compared to 93.6% at . As at June 30, 2021 , indebtedness to gross book value ratio was 41.4%, compared to 42.8% as at December 31, 2020 .

Financial and Operational Highlights

As at June 30, December 31, June 30, (In thousands of dollars, except as noted otherwise) 2021 2020 2020 Operational Information





Number of properties 43 43 43 Total suites 13,275 13,275 13,275







Occupancy percentage – Canada 91.8% 94.9% 97.5% Occupancy percentage – U.S. 95.9% 92.2% 93.6% Average monthly rent - Canada (in actual dollars) $1,520 $1,500 $1,454 Average monthly rent - U.S. (in actual U.S. dollars) US$1,438 US$1,428 US$1,424







Summary of Financial Information





Gross book value $3,101,841 $3,084,358 $3,172,796 Indebtedness $1,283,230 $1,320,708 $1,381,741







Indebtedness to gross book value ratio 41.4% 42.8% 43.5% Weighted average mortgage interest rate 3.45% 3.45% 3.46% Weighted average term to maturity on mortgages payable (years) 4.3 4.8 5.3 Exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar $1.24 $1.27 $1.36 Exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar $0.81 $0.79 $0.73



Three months ended Six months ended

June 30 June 30 (In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Summary of Financial Information







Interest coverage ratio 2.33 2.44 2.32 2.40 Indebtedness coverage ratio 1.54 1.67 1.54 1.64









Revenue from real estate properties $59,814 $63,202 $120,136 $125,499 NOI $37,373 $41,255 $52,557 $58,545 Proportionate NOI $32,399 $36,361 $64,217 $71,723 Same Property Proportionate NOI $32,418 $36,361 $64,427 $71,723 NOI margin - IFRS 62.5% 65.3% 43.7% 46.6% NOI margin - Proportionate 53.3% 56.1% 52.7% 55.7% Net income $20,269 $19,264 $47,664 $116,424









FFO - basic $16,128 $19,324 $31,747 $37,431 FFO - diluted $17,087 $20,283 $33,649 $39,344 FFO per Unit - basic $0.29 $0.34 $0.56 $0.66 FFO per Unit - diluted $0.28 $0.34 $0.56 $0.66 Distributions per Unit $0.1749 $0.1749 $0.3498 $0.3498 FFO payout ratio 61.0% 50.9% 62.0% 52.5% Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):







Basic 56,260 56,217 56,254 56,212 Diluted 60,493 60,450 60,487 60,445 Average exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar $1.23 $1.39 $1.25 $1.37 Average exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar $0.81 $0.72 $0.80 $0.73

Operational and Liquidity Update

The following information as of July 27, 2021 provides an operating update on the REIT's portfolio and liquidity position:

As at July 27, 2021 , the REIT collected 98.7% of the second quarter rental revenue and approximately 95.6% (95.6% in Canada / 95.6% in the U.S.) of July 2021 rental revenue which is materially in line with historical collection rates.

, the REIT collected 98.7% of the second quarter rental revenue and approximately 95.6% (95.6% in / 95.6% in the U.S.) of rental revenue which is materially in line with historical collection rates. As at July 27, 2021 , the REIT's occupancy in Canada and in the U.S. with the exception of certain properties in Canada directly impacted by university and local business closures remains stable as leasing agents work remotely and utilize online technology to continue leasing activity following the onset of social distancing guidelines. Specifically, occupancy in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") has declined by approximately 4-5 basis points due to the above noted reasons as well as management's focus on maintaining existing rent levels at most properties within the GTA submarket. Further, management believes the higher vacancy experienced in the GTA is temporary and as the economy re-opens, the REIT's GTA suites which comprise larger square foot floor plans at attractive rental rates will continue to appeal to prospective tenants at or above existing market rental rates. In addition, management will closely monitor any impact Ontario's recent state of emergency as well as the expiry of the U.S. eviction moratorium may have on traffic and turnover levels in the coming months.

, the REIT's occupancy in and in the U.S. with the exception of certain properties in directly impacted by university and local business closures remains stable as leasing agents work remotely and utilize online technology to continue leasing activity following the onset of social distancing guidelines. Specifically, occupancy in the ("GTA") has declined by approximately 4-5 basis points due to the above noted reasons as well as management's focus on maintaining existing rent levels at most properties within the GTA submarket. Further, management believes the higher vacancy experienced in the GTA is temporary and as the economy re-opens, the REIT's GTA suites which comprise larger square foot floor plans at attractive rental rates will continue to appeal to prospective tenants at or above existing market rental rates. In addition, management will closely monitor any impact recent state of emergency as well as the expiry of the U.S. eviction moratorium may have on traffic and turnover levels in the coming months. The REIT has liquidity of $115.9 million , comprised of approximately $18.1 million in cash and $97.8 million available under its revolving credit facility with Morguard Corporation and has approximately $45.3 million of unencumbered assets. In addition, the REIT continues to undertake the refinancing of four CMHC-insured residential properties schedule to mature in the third quarter of 2021, which is anticipated to provide additional mortgage proceeds of approximately $110.0 million . The REIT has also narrowed down the scope of its capital expenditure program to ensure the availability of resources, allocating an amount that enables the REIT to maintain the structural and overall safety of the properties.

Net Income

The REIT reported a net income of $20.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.0 million compared to a net income of $19.3 million over the same period in 2020. The increase in net income was primarily due to the following:

A decrease in net operating income of $3.9 million ;

; A decrease in interest expense of $1.1 million ;

; A decrease in trust expenses of $0.6 million ;

; A decrease in equity income from investments of $0.9 million ;

; A decrease in foreign exchange loss of $0.8 million ;

; A decrease in other income of $1.0 million ;

; An increase in net fair value gain on real estate properties of $9.4 million ;

; An increase in fair value loss on Class B LP Units of $0.5 million ; and

; and An increase in income taxes (current and deferred) of $4.6 million .

Net Operating Income

Three months ended June 30, 2021

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, NOI from the REIT's properties decreased by $3.9 million (or 9.4%) to $37.4 million, compared to $41.3 million in 2020, of which a change in the foreign exchange rate decreased NOI by $3.0 million. The decrease in NOI is primarily due to a decrease in Same Property NOI of $3.9 million (or 9.5%) due to a decrease in Canada of $1.2 million (or 8.6%), partially offset by an increase in the U.S. of US$0.3 million (or 1.7%) and the change in foreign exchange rate which decreased NOI by $3.0 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Proportionate NOI from the REIT's properties decreased by $4.0 million (or 10.9%) to $32.4 million, compared to $36.4 million in 2020, of which a change in the foreign exchange rate decreased NOI by $2.6 million. The decrease in Proportionate NOI is primarily due to a decrease in Same Property Proportionate NOI of $3.9 million (or 10.8%) due to a decrease in Canada of $1.2 million (or 8.7%), a decrease in the U.S. of US$0.1 million (or 0.9%) and the change in foreign exchange rate which decreased Proportionate NOI by $2.6 million.

Six months ended June 30, 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, NOI from the REIT's properties decreased by $6.0 million (or 10.2%) to $52.6 million, compared to $58.6 million in 2020, of which a change in the foreign exchange rate decreased NOI by $3.3 million. The decrease in NOI is due to a decrease in Same Property NOI of $5.7 million (or 9.7%) and a decrease in NOI from the REIT's redevelopment property in Louisiana currently under initial lease-up of $0.3 million. The Same Property decrease of $5.7 million is due to a decrease in Canada of $2.3 million (or 8.1%), a decrease in the U.S. of US$0.1 million (or 0.5%) and the change in foreign exchange rate which decreased NOI by $3.3 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Proportionate NOI from the REIT's properties decreased by $7.5 million (or 10.5%) to $64.2 million, compared to $71.7 million in 2020, of which a change in the foreign exchange rate decreased NOI by $4.1 million. The decrease in Proportionate NOI is due to a decrease in Same Property Proportionate NOI of $7.3 million (or 10.2%) and a decrease in NOI from the REIT's redevelopment property in Louisiana currently under initial lease-up of $0.2 million. The Same Property decrease of $7.3 million is due to a decrease in Canada of $2.3 million (or 8.2%), a decrease in the U.S. of US$1.0 million (or 3.0%) and the change in foreign exchange rate which decreased Proportionate NOI by $4.1 million.

Funds From Operations

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Basic FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2021, decreased by $3.2 million (or 16.5%) to $16.1 million ($0.29 per Unit), compared to $19.3 million ($0.34 per Unit) in 2020. The decrease is mainly due to lower Proportionate NOI of $4.0 million and a decrease in other income of $1.0 million, primarily from a wage subsidy received during 2020, partially offset by a decrease in trust expenses and interest expense (excluding distributions on Class B LP Units and fair value adjustments on the conversion option on the convertible debentures).

Basic FFO per Unit for the three months ended June 30, 2021, decreased by $0.05 to $0.29 per Unit, compared to $0.34 per Unit in 2020 due to the following factors:

i) a change in the foreign exchange rate on a Same Property Proportionate Basis had a $0.03 per Unit negative impact and in local currency, a decrease in NOI from increased vacancy, partly offset by a decrease in interest expense and trust expenses had a $0.005 per Unit negative impact; and ii) a decrease in other income due to a wage subsidy received during 2020 had a $0.015 per Unit negative impact.

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Basic FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2021, decreased by $5.7 million (or 15.2%) to $31.7 million ($0.56 per Unit), compared to $37.4 million ($0.66 per Unit) in 2020. The decrease is mainly due to lower Proportionate NOI of $7.5 million and a decrease in other income of $1.2 million (for the same reason noted above), partially offset by a decrease in trust expenses and interest expense (excluding distributions on Class B LP Units and fair value adjustments on the conversion option on the convertible debentures). Basic FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2020, includes $0.5 million from a successful property tax appeal, net of consulting fees.

Basic FFO per Unit for the six months ended June 30, 2021, decreased by $0.10 to $0.56 per Unit, compared to $0.66 per Unit in 2020 due to the following factors:

i) a change in the foreign exchange rate on a Same Property Proportionate Basis had a $0.05 per Unit negative impact and in local currency, a decrease in NOI from increased vacancy, partly offset by a decrease in interest expense and trust expenses had a $0.035 per Unit negative impact, of which a successful property tax appeal in 2020 impacted FFO per Unit by $0.01; and ii) a decrease in other income due to a wage subsidy received during 2020 had a $0.015 per Unit negative impact.

The REIT's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the REIT's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

The REIT's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The following measures, NOI, Proportionate NOI, Same Property NOI, Same Property Proportionate NOI, FFO, indebtedness, gross book value, indebtedness to gross book value ratio, interest coverage ratio, indebtedness coverage ratio and Proportionate Basis (collectively, the "non-IFRS measures") as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this press release, do not have a standardized definition prescribed by IFRS and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. The REIT uses these measures to better assess the REIT's underlying performance and financial position and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Details on non-IFRS measures are set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and available on the REIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call Details

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 59351811

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. Its portfolio consists of 13,275 residential suites (as of July 27, 2021) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $3.0 billion at June 30, 2021. For more information, visit the REIT's website at www.morguard.com .

SOURCE Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Morguard North American Residential REIT, K. Rai Sahi, Chief Executive Officer, (905) 281-3800; Christopher A. Newman, Chief Financial Officer, (905) 281-3800

Related Links

www.morguard.com

