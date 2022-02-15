Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces 2021 Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential REIT (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights

The REIT is reporting performance of:

Net operating income ("NOI") of $129.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , a decrease of $6.0 million (or 4.5%) compared to 2020. The change in foreign exchange rate decreased NOI by $4.8 million .

for the year ended , a decrease of (or 4.5%) compared to 2020. The change in foreign exchange rate decreased NOI by . Same Property Proportionate NOI in Canada decreased by 6.1%, and in the U.S. increased by 1.2%, compared to 2020.

decreased by 6.1%, and in the U.S. increased by 1.2%, compared to 2020. Net income of $245.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , an increase of $78.2 million (or 46.9%) compared to 2020. The increase in net income is predominantly due to a higher non-cash fair value gain on real estate properties, partially offset by an increase in fair value loss on Class B LP Units and deferred income tax.

for the year ended , an increase of (or 46.9%) compared to 2020. The increase in net income is predominantly due to a higher non-cash fair value gain on real estate properties, partially offset by an increase in fair value loss on Class B LP Units and deferred income tax. Basic funds from operations ("FFO") of $64.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , a decrease of $4.2 million (or 6.1%) over the same period in 2020.

for the year ended , a decrease of (or 6.1%) over the same period in 2020. Basic FFO of $1.15 per Unit for the year ended December 31, 2021 , a 6.5% decrease as compared to the $1.23 in 2020.

per Unit for the year ended , a 6.5% decrease as compared to the in 2020. FFO payout ratio for the year ended December 31, 2021 of 60.8% compared to 57.0% in 2020.

The REIT is reporting the following corporate and portfolio highlights:

During the three months ended December 31, 2021 , the REIT completed the refinancing of four Canadian properties providing gross mortgage proceeds of $194.2 million at a weighted average interest rate of 2.72% and for a weighted average term of 10.5 years. The maturing mortgages associated with the refinanced properties had a balance at maturity of $74.2 million at a weighted average interest rate of 3.97%, resulting in net proceeds of $120.0 million , before financing costs and any associated tax payable.

, the REIT completed the refinancing of four Canadian properties providing gross mortgage proceeds of at a weighted average interest rate of 2.72% and for a weighted average term of 10.5 years. The maturing mortgages associated with the refinanced properties had a balance at maturity of at a weighted average interest rate of 3.97%, resulting in net proceeds of , before financing costs and any associated tax payable. As at February 15, 2022 , the REIT's collection of rental income in Canada and in the U.S. continues to be strong, exceeding 99% on average throughout 2021.

, the REIT's collection of rental income in and in the U.S. continues to be strong, exceeding 99% on average throughout 2021. As at December 31, 2021 , average monthly rent ("AMR") in Canada increased by 2.3% compared to December 31, 2020 , while occupancy decreased to 93.6% at December 31, 2021 , compared to 94.9% at December 31, 2020 . Occupancy in Canada declined due to prolonged stay-at-home restrictions throughout 2020 and in the first half of 2021, which disrupted normal leasing patterns.

, average monthly rent ("AMR") in increased by 2.3% compared to , while occupancy decreased to 93.6% at , compared to 94.9% at . Occupancy in declined due to prolonged stay-at-home restrictions throughout 2020 and in the first half of 2021, which disrupted normal leasing patterns. As at December 31, 2021 , AMR in the U.S., on a Same Property basis, increased by 6.4% compared to December 31, 2020 , while occupancy continued the positive momentum achieved early in the year and reached 96.3% at December 31, 2021 , compared to 93.6% at December 31, 2020 .

, AMR in the U.S., on a Same Property basis, increased by 6.4% compared to , while occupancy continued the positive momentum achieved early in the year and reached 96.3% at , compared to 93.6% at . As at December 31, 2021 , indebtedness to gross book value ratio of 40.2%, lower compared to 42.8% as at December 31, 2020 .

Financial and Operational Highlights

As at December 31



(In thousands of dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2021 2020 Operational Information



Number of properties 43 43 Total suites 13,275 13,275





Occupancy percentage – Canada 93.6% 94.9% Occupancy percentage – U.S. 96.3% 92.2% Average monthly rent - Canada (in actual dollars) $1,535 $1,500 Average monthly rent - U.S. (in actual U.S. dollars) US$1,525 US$1,428





Summary of Financial Information



Gross book value(1) $3,473,287 $3,084,358 Indebtedness(1) $1,395,438 $1,320,708





Indebtedness to gross book value ratio(1) 40.2% 42.8% Weighted average mortgage interest rate 3.31% 3.45% Weighted average term to maturity on mortgages payable (years) 5.0 4.8 Exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar $1.27 $1.27 Exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar $0.79 $0.79

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For the years ended December 31

(In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2021 2020 Summary of Financial Information



Revenue from real estate properties $245,566 $248,683 NOI $129,495 $135,533 Proportionate NOI(1) $130,584 $137,965 Same Property Proportionate NOI(1) $130,220 $138,083 NOI margin - IFRS 52.7% 54.5% NOI margin – Proportionate(1) 52.3% 53.3% Net income $244,974 $166,805





FFO – basic(1) $64,770 $68,945 FFO – diluted(1) $68,618 $72,793 FFO per Unit – basic(1) $1.15 $1.23 FFO per Unit – diluted(1) $1.13 $1.20 Distributions per Unit $0.6996 $0.6996 FFO payout ratio(1) 60.8% 57.0% Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):



Basic 56,265 56,222 Diluted 60,498 60,455 Average exchange rates - United States dollar to Canadian dollar $1.25 $1.34 Average exchange rates - Canadian dollar to United States dollar $0.80 $0.75

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Specified Financial Measures

The REIT reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS, which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and available on the REIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure referred to in this earnings release is provided below.

Proportionate Share NOI ("Proportionate NOI") & Same Property Proportionate NOI

Proportionate NOI and Same Property Proportionate NOI are important measures in evaluating the operating performance of the REIT's real estate properties and are a key input in determining the fair value of the REIT's properties. Proportionate NOI represents NOI (an IFRS measure) adjusted for the following: i) to exclude the impact of realty taxes accounted for under International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21"). Proportionate NOI records realty taxes for all properties on a pro rata basis over the entire fiscal year; ii) to exclude the non-controlling interest share of NOI for those properties that are consolidated under IFRS ("NCI Share"); and iii) to include equity-accounted investments NOI at the REIT's ownership interest ("Equity Interest").

Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in the MD&A because management considers this non-GAAP measure to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance, representing Proportionate NOI for properties owned by the REIT continuously for the current and comparable reporting period and does not take into account the impact of the operating performance of property acquisitions and dispositions as well as development properties until reaching stabilized occupancy. In addition, Same Property Proportionate NOI is presented in local currency and by country, isolating any impact of foreign exchange fluctuations.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Proportionate Share NOI and Same Property Proportionate Share NOI to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:









2021





2020



Non-GAAP Adjustments



Non-GAAP Adjustments









Proportionate





Proportionate For the years ended December 31

NCI Equity Basis

NCI Equity Basis (In thousands of dollars) IFRS Share Interest (Non-GAAP) IFRS Share Interest (Non-GAAP) Revenue from properties















Same Property $243,973 ($13,196) $17,198 $247,975 $248,660 ($14,232) $19,464 $253,892 Acquisition/Development 1,593 — — 1,593 23 — — 23 Total revenue from properties 245,566 (13,196) 17,198 249,568 248,683 (14,232) 19,464 253,915 Property operating expenses















Same Property 114,842 (6,865) 9,778 117,755 113,009 (6,573) 9,373 115,809 Acquisition/Development 1,229 — — 1,229 141 — — 141 Total property operating expenses 116,071 (6,865) 9,778 118,984 113,150 (6,573) 9,373 115,950 NOI















Same Property 129,131 (6,331) 7,420 130,220 135,651 (7,659) 10,091 138,083 Acquisition/Development 364 — — 364 (118) — — (118) Total NOI $129,495 ($6,331) $7,420 $130,584 $135,533 ($7,659) $10,091 $137,965 NOI Margin 52.7%



52.3% 54.5%



54.3%

Funds From Operations

FFO (and FFO per Unit) is a non-GAAP financial measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the REIT's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the REIT's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the REIT in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac") and is defined as net income attributable to Unitholders adjusted for fair value adjustments, distributions on the Class B LP Units, realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21, deferred income taxes (on the REIT's U.S. properties), gains/losses on the sale of real estate properties (including income taxes on the sale of real estate properties) and other non-cash items. The REIT considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance. FFO per Unit is calculated as FFO divided by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of FFO to its closely related financial statement measurement for the following periods:



Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 (In thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income for the period attributable to Unitholders $112,610 $7,237 $242,088 $175,216 Add/(deduct):







Realty taxes accounted for under IFRIC 21 (6,751) (5,955) — — Fair value loss (gain) on conversion option on the convertible debentures 276 767 451 (1,895) Distributions on Class B LP Units recorded as interest expense 3,012 3,012 12,049 12,049 Foreign exchange loss 5 737 15 220 Fair value loss (gain) on real estate properties, net (132,167) 10,447 (289,598) (58,419) Non-controlling interests' share of fair value gain (loss) on real estate properties (3,368) (11,688) 285 (12,055) Fair value loss (gain) on Class B LP Units 10,678 24,973 30,313 (43,747) Loss on tax liability on redemption of Class C LP Units 3,775 — 3,775 — Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 28,800 (14,101) 65,392 (2,424) FFO – basic $16,870 $15,429 $64,770 $68,945 Interest expense on the convertible debentures 970 970 3,848 3,848 FFO – diluted $17,840 $16,399 $68,618 $72,793 FFO per Unit – basic $0.30 $0.27 $1.15 $1.23 FFO per Unit – diluted $0.29 $0.27 $1.13 $1.20









Weighted average number of Units outstanding (in thousands):







Basic 56,282 56,238 56,265 56,222 Diluted 60,515 60,471 60,498 60,455

Indebtedness and Gross Book Value

Indebtedness (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the amount of debt financing utilized by the REIT. Indebtedness is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.

Gross book value (as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust) is a measure of the value of the REIT's assets. Gross book value is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be an important measure of the REIT's asset base and financial position.

The following table provides a reconciliation of gross book value and indebtedness as defined in the REIT's Declaration of Trust from their IFRS financial statement presentation:

As at December 31



(In thousands of dollars) 2021 2020 Total Assets / Gross book value $3,473,287 $3,084,358 Mortgage payable $1,288,555 $1,209,425 Add: deferred financing costs 12,318 10,080

1,300,873 1,219,505 Convertible debentures, face value 85,500 85,500 Morguard Facility — 6,600 Lease liability 9,065 9,103 Indebtedness $1,395,438 $1,320,708 Indebtedness / Gross book value 40.2% 42.8%

Non-GAAP Ratios

Non-GAAP ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The REIT's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the REIT's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP ratios described below, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the REIT's operating results and performance.

The following discussion describes the non-GAAP ratios the REIT uses in evaluating its operating results.

Proportionate NOI Margin

Proportionate NOI margin is calculated as Proportionate NOI divided by revenue (on a Proportionate Basis) and is an important measure in evaluating the operating performance (including the level of operating expenses) of the REIT's real estate properties. Proportionate NOI margin is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.

FFO Payout Ratio

FFO payout ratio compares distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) to FFO. Distributions declared (including Class B LP Units) is calculated based on the monthly distribution per Unit multiplied by the weighted average number of Units outstanding (including Class B LP Units) during the period and is an important metric in assessing the sustainability of retained cash flow to fund capital expenditures and distributions. FFO payout ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's operating performance and financial position.

Indebtedness to Gross Book Value Ratio

Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is a compliance measure in the REIT's Declaration of Trust and establishes the limit for financial leverage of the REIT. Indebtedness to gross book value ratio is presented in this earnings release because management considers this non-GAAP ratio to be an important measure of the REIT's financial position.

The REIT's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available on the REIT's website at www.morguard.com and will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management. The REIT's portfolio is comprised of 13,275 residential suites (as of February 15, 2022) located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland with an appraised value of approximately $3.3 billion at December 31, 2021. For more information, visit the REIT's website at www.morguard.com .

