Morguard North American Residential REIT 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

The REIT invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the REIT's financial results will be provided by Christopher A. Newman, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 00397699.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 6:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on November 30, 2019. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the passcode number 397699 #.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

For further information: For further instructions or information about this conference call, please contact Nancy Williams at 905-281-4758 or nwilliams@morguard.com

