Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual unitholders' meeting held on May 6, 2026 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of trustees of the REIT, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 13, 2026. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of units and special voting units represented by holders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 32,783,262 representing 62.85% of the REIT's total outstanding units and special voting units.

Election of Trustees

The eight (8) nominees proposed by management were elected as trustees of the REIT to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of unitholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the REIT's Declaration of Trust. Proxies were received on this matter for units and special voting units of the REIT as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Avtar T. Bains 32,373,473 98.76 405,820 1.24 Dino Chiesa 32,361,482 98.73 417,811 1.27 Mel Leiderman 32,216,990 98.28 562,303 1.72 Frank Munsters 32,128,961 98.02 650,332 1.98 Bruce K. Robertson 32,400,702 98.85 378,591 1.15 Angela Sahi 32,382,048 98.79 397,245 1.21 K. Rai Sahi 29,139,846 88.90 3,639,447 11.10 William O. Wallace 32,353,459 98.70 425,834 1.30

2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Ernst & Young LLP, chartered accountants, was appointed as auditor of the REIT to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the trustees to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter for units and special voting units of the REIT as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 32,569,280 99.35 213,982 0.65

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

SOURCE Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Morguard North American Residential REIT, Angela Sahi, Chief Executive Officer, (905) 281-3800; Beverley G. Flynn, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, (905) 281-3800