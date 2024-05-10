Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual unitholders' meeting held on May 8, 2024 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of trustees of the REIT, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 14, 2024. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of units and special voting units represented by holders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 35,591,366 representing 64.74% of the REIT's total outstanding units and special voting units.

1. Election of Trustees

The seven (7) nominees proposed by management were elected as trustees of the REIT to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of unitholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the REIT's Declaration of Trust. Proxies were received on this matter for units and special voting units of the REIT as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Avtar T. Bains 33,740,694 95.79 1,483,604 4.21 Dino Chiesa 34,739,783 98.48 534,468 1.52 Mel Leiderman 34,621,140 98.15 653,111 1.85 Frank Munsters 29,819,547 84.67 5,399,543 15.33 Bruce K. Robertson 34,648,740 98.23 625,511 1.77 K. Rai Sahi 34,916,047 99.00 352,996 1.00 William O. Wallace 33,556,790 95.28 1,662,300 4.72

2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Ernst & Young LLP, chartered accountants, was appointed as auditor of the REIT to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the unitholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the trustees to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter for units and special voting units of the REIT as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 35,378,850 99.40 212,516 0.60

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

For further information: Morguard North American Residential REIT K. (Rai) Sahi, Chief Executive Officer, (905) 281-3800; Beverley G. Flynn, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, (905) 281-3800