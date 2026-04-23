Morguard Corporation Increases Ownership Position in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) announced that it acquired 1,344,552 trust units (the "Units") of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRT.UN), through its participation in the REIT's distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"), as follows:

Between August 15, 2025 and April 15, 2026, Morguard acquired 1,344,552 Units through the REIT's participation in the REIT's DRIP representing an aggregate issue price of $8,147,332.31:



On August 15, 2025, Morguard acquired 156,494 Units issued at a price of $5.7062 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $892,986.06.



On September 15, 2025, Morguard acquired 155,061 Units issued at a price of $5.7791 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $896,113.03.



On October 15, 2025, Morguard acquired 155,660 Units issued at a price of $5.7768 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $899,216.69.



On November 14, 2025, Morguard acquired 154,355 Units issued at a price of $5.8458 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $902,331.14.



On December 15, 2025, Morguard acquired 154,260 Units issued at a price of $5.8694 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $905,413.64.



On December 31, 2025, Morguard acquired 147,040 Units issued at a price of $6.1786 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $908,501.34.



On February 13, 2026, Morguard acquired 139,492 Units issued at a price of $6.5340 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $911,444.24.



On March 16, 2026, Morguard acquired 143,276 Units issued at a price of $6.3809 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $914,229.83.



On April 15, 2026, Morguard acquired 138,914 Units issued at a price of $6.6019 per Unit representing an aggregate issue price of $917,096.34.



The Units acquired by Morguard represent approximately 2.01% of the outstanding Units (all securityholding percentages are based on the issued and outstanding Units as of April 15, 2026 and were acquired at an average weighted price per Unit of approximately $6.06.

Prior to the acquisitions, Morguard (together with Paros Enterprises Limited and K. Rai Sahi) owned 54,538,075 Units (including Units issuable upon conversion of the convertible debentures of the REIT) representing 83.49% of the outstanding Units. Following the acquisitions, Morguard (together with Paros Enterprises Limited and K. Rai Sahi) owns 55,882,627 Units (including Units issuable upon conversion of the convertible debentures of the REIT), representing 83.48% of the outstanding Units.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. Morguard and its affiliates may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions or relevant factors, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of the REIT through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, including through the DRIP.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers which requires a report to be filed under the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Beverley Flynn at Morguard Corporation, 55 City Centre Drive, Suite 1000, Mississauga, Ontario L5B 1M3.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.1 million square feet of leaseable space.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $18.7 billion.

Paros Enterprises Limited, is a holding company controlled by K. Rai Sahi and, together with its affiliates, owns approximately 62.9% of the outstanding shares of Morguard.

For more information, visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Corporation

For further information, please contact: Morguard Corporation, Angela Sahi, President and CEO, T 905-281-3800; Beverley G. Flynn, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, T 905-281-3800