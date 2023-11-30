Morgan O. Smith Launches Yinnergy Meditation and His Visionary Book "Bodhi in the Brain"

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Former comedian/television host and renowned spiritual guide Morgan O. Smith is proud to introduce his groundbreaking meditation technique, Yinnergy Meditation, and his latest book, "Bodhi in the Brain." Smith, known for his deep commitment to enhancing human understanding and inner peace, has captured the essence of spiritual enlightenment and consciousness in his transformative works.

Yinnergy Meditation is not merely a meditation technique; it's a transformative journey. Smith's innovative approach, which includes low-carrier frequency beat entrainment, offers a unique pathway to spiritual enlightenment. This method seamlessly integrates ancient wisdom with modern scientific understanding, guiding individuals toward realizing their true, luminous nature.

In his enlightening new book, "Bodhi in the Brain," Smith explores the profound implications of Yinnergy Meditation. This book goes beyond a simple read; it's an expedition into the heart of spirituality and neuroscience, designed to transform the reader's perspective on life and consciousness.

Smith's compassion extends beyond his spiritual teachings. During the challenging times of the pandemic, he conducted weekly virtual mindfulness sessions for over 800 elementary students in underserved communities. These sessions provided invaluable support in learning, mental health, and personal development. Furthermore, Smith's recent donation of $1,000 to "A Rose For Grandma Wellness Hub" is a testament to his dedication to holistic well-being, and supporting families affected by dementia.

"Bodhi in the Brain" is now available on major platforms like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This guide invites readers to embark on their transformative journey, discovering the depths of their consciousness and the beauty of spiritual awakening.

About Morgan O. Smith

Morgan O. Smith's spiritual journey, marked by significant awakenings in 2008 and 2019, has led him to a deep understanding of non-duality and oneness. His experiences, including a profound Kundalini awakening, have deeply connected him with the interconnectedness of the universe. As a spiritual guide and mentor, Smith is dedicated to guiding others to inner peace and self-discovery. His creation of Yinnergy Meditation is a testament to his innovative approach to spiritual growth. Smith's philanthropic efforts, including support for the "Canadian Cancer Society" and "A Rose For Grandma Wellness Hub," highlight his commitment to the well-being of the wider community.

