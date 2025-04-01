More4apps Achieves 70% Year-Over-Year New Revenue Growth, Strengthening Position as the Data Loading Solution of Choice for Cloud Customers and Oracle Partners

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- More4apps, a leading global provider of data loading solutions for Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) and Oracle Fusion Cloud applications, proudly announces a remarkable 70% year-over-year growth in new revenue. This milestone solidifies More4apps as the go-to data loading solution for Oracle Cloud customers and Oracle partners worldwide.

As organizations continue their cloud transformation journeys, More4apps has accelerated its growth through strategic innovations and industry partnerships. Key drivers of this success include:

Enhanced Product Functionality: More4apps has introduced new capabilities to support Oracle Cloud customers with simple solutions for seamless daily data updates, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency in data management.

Seamless Transition for EBS Customers: The More4apps solution aids Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) users in cleaning and preparing their data before ERP migration, assisting with data updates during Oracle Cloud Fusion implementation, and supporting ongoing data management post go-live.

Expanding Partner Network: More4apps continues to grow its global partner network, providing its partners a tactical tool that enhances data accuracy and timeliness during implementation while streamlining user adoption post-migration.

"Achieving 70% year-over-year growth in new revenue is a testament to the value More4apps delivers to Oracle customers and partners," said Brian Grossweiler, CEO at More4apps. "Our commitment to innovation and collaboration with industry leaders has positioned us as the trusted solution for data accuracy and efficiency in the Cloud era."

With a strong foundation and a growing global presence, More4apps remains dedicated to empowering businesses with best-in-class data loading tools, ensuring a smooth and effective cloud transition for organizations of all sizes.

For more information about More4apps and its suite of solutions -the ERP Cloud Toolbox and EBS Toolbox - visit www.more4apps.com .

About More4apps

More4apps is a leading provider of data loading solutions for Oracle E-Business Suite and Fusion Cloud Applications. With a focus on enhancing data accuracy and efficiency, More4apps empowers organisations worldwide to optimise their ERP processes and maximise productivity.

