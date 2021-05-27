More Young Canadians are Taking Control of their Estate Planning, Thanks to Online Will Platforms

With significant life changes like marriage, children or a home purchase yet in their future, young people typically haven't invested the time and money on a document that might only be valid for a short period of time. The cost, convenience and ease of using an online estate planning service (Will writing services in Canada range from $39.95 at LegalWills.ca to approximately $150.00 at the top end) have made it feasible for young people to take on estate planning earlier than they traditionally have.

The uptake in estate planning among young people is likely attributable to the pandemic, along with the increase in the number of online written Will services available to Canadians. While online platforms provide an affordable, convenient platform for under 35's to write their Wills, the 2021 survey shows that only 7.8 million Canadians have an up-to-date Will in place.

