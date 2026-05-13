MORE THAN A HOTEL STAY: THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA REDEFINES WHAT IT MEANS TO FEEL AT HOME WITH A SUITE REFRESH DESIGNED FOR PEOPLE AND PLANET

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/the-parkside-hotel-and-spa/9382651-en-the-parkside-hotel-and-spa-suite-showcase

That philosophy did not arrive with this renovation. It was present from the very first brick, shaped by a team of people who care deeply, in a city that celebrates such thoughtfulness. The details have always mattered at The Parkside Hotel & Spa. This refresh is simply the newest expression of a standard that has been here since day one.

SUITES DESIGNED FOR THE WAY PEOPLE ACTUALLY TRAVEL

The Parkside's 126 suites are not hotel rooms with a kitchenette tucked in the corner. They are thoughtfully conceived living spaces, built to serve families, business travellers, couples on an extended getaway, and multi-generational groups who want to spend time together and still have plenty of room to unwind.

One-bedroom and two-bedroom configurations offer generous living and dining areas, cozy fireplaces, spa-inspired bathrooms, private balconies with park or city views, and full kitchens or kitchenettes genuinely equipped for cooking. Every suite comes stocked with stainless steel cookware, a blender, a toaster, a complete cutlery set, and both a single-serve pod machine and a full drip coffee maker. The details most properties overlook are the ones The Parkside gets right every time.

In-suite washer-and-dryer combos mean a two-week trip packs like a long weekend. Reusable shopping bags invite guests to explore local markets and cook in a kitchen up to the task. Four-legged family members are welcome in our dedicated pet suites, complete with a cozy bed of their own. Please note that pet accommodations must be reserved and are subject to availability. For multi-generational groups, two-bedroom suites deliver the rare combination of shared living space and private retreat, backed by the warmth of a full-service hotel.

EVERY AMENITY, THOUGHTFULLY CONSIDERED

Beyond the suites, The Parkside offers amenities that complement every kind of stay, brought to life by a team that makes every interaction feel warm. Guests can recharge at the 25-metre indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre, or book a treatment at The Parkside Spa, including the signature Drift Float Sound Meditation experience. Tre Fantastico brings local flavours to the property. The rooftop garden with firepits invites evening gatherings, and The Parkside Theatre brings movie nights (or gaming) to life with a 132-inch screen and Dolby surround sound. Complimentary bikes and neighbourhood guides make it easy to explore Victoria like a local. On-site EV charging rounds out the sustainable journey.

Steps from the Inner Harbour and the Victoria Conference Centre, The Parkside sits at the heart of Downtown Victoria. The team is always just a conversation away and ready to help make the most of every moment.

A PROPERTY BUILT DIFFERENTLY

Long before sustainability became a hospitality buzzword, The Parkside was quietly doing the work. The property was designed and built with environmental stewardship at its core, making it one of the earliest examples in Canada of a hotel that treated its physical footprint as a responsibility rather than an afterthought. Today, The Parkside is Carbon Neutral, Biosphere-Certified, and the first urban hotel in the world to be a member of Beyond Green, a global community of bold leaders advancing sustainable travel, which is operated by Preferred Travel Group.

These credentials reflect how The Parkside has operated since day one and why guests return year after year, feeling that something here is genuinely different from other hotels.

MORE THAN A PLACE TO STAY

What The Parkside has built is difficult to replicate: a property designed from its foundation to serve people well, a team that takes genuine pride in hospitality, and values around sustainability and community that shape every decision.

Guests arrive expecting a hotel. They leave feeling like they have found their place in Victoria. For reservations and information, visit www.parksidevictoria.com . To explore current offers and packages, visit www.parksidevictoria.com/specials .

ABOUT THE PARKSIDE HOTEL & SPA

Located in the heart of Victoria, British Columbia, The Parkside Hotel & Spa combines urban sophistication with the serenity of a Pacific Northwest retreat. As Canada's first member of the Beyond Green global portfolio of hotels, The Parkside proudly upholds its foundational mission to sustainability, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations. This all-suite hotel provides guests with a luxurious home away from home, featuring spacious accommodations, modern amenities, and versatile meeting and event spaces. Guests can rejuvenate at The Parkside Spa, complete with an indoor pool, hot tub, and fitness centre, savour local flavours at Tre Fantastico Bistro, or relax on the stunning rooftop patio complete with gathering spaces and cozy firepits. With Victoria's vibrant attractions just steps away, The Parkside Hotel & Spa provides an unforgettable experience for business and leisure travellers alike, blending exceptional service with a distinctly West Coast vibe. Learn more at www.parksidevictoria.com.

SOURCE The Parkside Hotel & Spa

HOTEL MEDIA CONTACT: Lisa Roughley, The Parkside Hotel & Spa, [email protected], 250.686.4762

× Modal title