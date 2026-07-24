MORE THAN A GAME: WHY KEEPING YOUNG WOMEN IN SPORTS MATTERS

According to The Rally Report*, Canadian Women & Sport's flagship research study on the state of women and girls in sport, participating in sports plays a crucial role in the lives of young women, positively impacting social connections, mental health and body image. But the current system is failing that demographic. The Rally Report data reveals that 62% of Canadian teenage girls do not participate in sports at all – a decline of 14% over the past decade. Vandergrift says that seeing women athletes who reflect girls' unique identities and experiences can be life-changing.

Leading skincare brand Clinique, who shares these core values of inclusivity and approachability, is on a mission to champion the importance of keeping young women in sport by highlighting the lasting benefits participation has on confidence, well-being and personal growth with the "The Difference is You" and "Unstoppable Together" campaigns.

Clinique is partnering with women's pro soccer club AFC Toronto in a high-profile campaign featuring six of their players: Team captain Nikayla Small, Kaylee Hunter, crowned the Northern Super League's Rookie of the Year last year, midfielder Nyota Katembo, and defenders Zoe Burns, Kaela Hansen and Sarah Rollins. "The Difference is You" campaign, which runs until July 31st, features the players wearing Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick, the universally flattering, #1 prestige lip colour shade in Canada.**

"Every athlete brings something unique to the game", says Kathleen Hegarty, Vice President, Brand and Partnerships, AFC Toronto. "They may wear the same jersey and work toward the same goal, but each player has her own personality, story, strengths, and way of expressing herself. That's what makes this campaign resonate so strongly. It's a reminder that confidence isn't about fitting into a single mold. It's about embracing what makes you uniquely you."

Clinique and retail partners Sephora and Shoppers Drug Mart will be spreading that message across Canada through digital media and consumer events at select stores.

From July 25th to July 28th, Clinique will be hosting a Pop-Up booth at the Toronto Eaton Centre on the 3rd floor Sephora bridge to celebrate the AFC Toronto partnership. In addition to experiencing Black Honey for themselves, visitors to the Pop-Up can become part of Clinique's "The Difference is You" digital campaign. A photo installation at the Pop-Up transforms guests' images into a personalized player card which will be added to the booth's digital display.

The campaign culminates with "Almost Lipstick Day" on Tuesday, July 28th. "July 29th is International Lipstick Day but since Black Honey is not quite a lipstick, not quite a gloss and more than a balm, Clinique is declaring July 28th Almost Lipstick Day," said Susy Brown, Marketing Director, Clinique Canada. "Every time a young woman steps onto the pitch, court, or track, she builds something more lasting than a winning record: the confidence that defines true beauty. By partnering with AFC Toronto and Canadian Women & Sport, we are empowering young women to feel confident in who they are and what they can achieve."

The second phase of the campaign "Unstoppable Together" runs from Aug 10th - Sept 30th and features the Clinique Moisture Surge™ collection.

About CLINIQUE

Can great skin be created? A beauty editor asked a top NYC dermatologist this question, leading them to found Clinique in 1968 as a total beauty solution to create great skin based on the dermatologist's guidance. Today, Clinique products from skincare to makeup are all formulated to deliver powerful efficacy with rigorous safety--dermatologist tested, allergy tested, and 100% fragrance free. Clinique's clinical solutions are custom-fit by skin type and informed by decades of work with dermatologists, scientists, and ophthalmologists. The brand is sold in 107 markets worldwide. Website: https://www.clinique.ca

Social: Instagram: @cliniquecanada

About AFC Toronto

AFC Toronto is a founding club in the Northern Super League, Canada's new professional women's soccer league. The club continues to deliver a winning culture for players, staff, and supporters throughout the 2026 season.

Rooted in community and driven by purpose, AFC Toronto exists not only to compete at the highest level, but to create a platform for girls and women to lead, grow, and thrive, on and off the pitch. Guided by its ethos, Run It Our Way, the club is reimagining what it means to pursue excellence, build meaningful connections and define success on its own terms.

https://www.afctoronto.ca/

https://www.instagram.com/afc.toronto/

https://www.tiktok.com/@afc.toronto

https://www.youtube.com/@AFCToronto

https://www.facebook.com/people/AFC-Toronto/61567623361365/

https://x.com/AFC_Toronto

About Canadian Women & Sport

Canadian Women & Sport (CWS) is a national nonprofit and the leading voice for women and sport in Canada for more than 45 years. We believe in the power and benefits of sport to advance equity across all areas of society. Too often, girls disengage from sport not because of a lack of interest or potential, but because the system was never built for their realities. As the national multisport service organization dedicated to women and girls in sport, CWS works across the sector to drive better outcomes for all -- building a sport system where women and girls can participate, lead, and thrive in and through sport.

Website: www.womenandsport.ca

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/womenandsportca

Instagram: @womenandsportca

Facebook: @womenandsportca

X: @womenandsportca

Media Note

Interviews available with:

Marijke Vandergrift, Director, Brand & Partnerships, Canadian Women & Sport, Kathleen Hegarty, Vice President, Brand and Partnerships, AFC Toronto, Susy Brown, Marketing Director, Clinique Canada.

*Source: Rally Report, Canadian Women & Sport, 2024

** Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is Canada's #1 Prestige Lip Colour

Source: Circana Canada, Ltd., BeautyTrends®, Makeup Lip Colour by Item Description, Prestige Brand Classification, Dollar & Unit Sales, 12 months ending April 2026

SOURCE Clinique Canada

For more information, please contact OverCat: Audrey Hyams Romoff: 647.223.9970, [email protected], Pamela Kennedy: 416.402.3364, [email protected]