QUÉBEC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a combined investment of close to $365,000 from the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and Bell, 326 households in the municipality of Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier now have better access to high-speed Internet. Completion of the construction of fibre-optic backbone networks means that the community of Valcartier can now benefit from quality Internet service at a reasonable price. This infrastructure project was carried out as part of a large intergovernmental initiative to provide connectivity to up to 24,000 households in 58 regions of Quebec.

Will Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science), along with Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet), Éric Caire, Member of the National Assembly for La Peltrie and Minister for Government Digital Transformation, and Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs at Bell, today announced the completion of the project.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the degree to which our regions, and especially more rural communities, rely on the Internet to function every day. Given the constant evolution of the technological tools that are now part of daily life, this need will only increase over time. Access to high-speed Internet service is therefore essential for everyone, whether it's for working, learning or communicating with loved ones.

Quotes

"High-speed Internet service is key to the success of residents in rural regions of Quebec. The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how important it is to be able to access the digital world. By investing in this project through the Connect to Innovate program, we are continuing to bridge the digital divide so Quebecers in the regions can also benefit from all the advantages the digital world has to offer. To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $213 million in 54 projects, which will connect up to 250,293 households in Quebec."

– Will Amos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (Science)

"We have an ambitious goal: Our premier has committed to ensuring that all Quebecers can connect to high–speed Internet by autumn 2022. I highlight the work of Bell, which has delivered this project on schedule. There is still much work to do to ensure that Quebec households are connected by 2022; we are doubling our efforts and working tirelessly. I am confident that we will increase the pace of announcements of completed projects over the next year. We hope to be leaders in Canada and a benchmark for the world in terms of connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet)

"Bell is pleased to collaborate with the governments of Canada and Quebec to provide high–speed Internet access to more citizens in the municipality of Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the importance of fast, reliable, high-capacity broadband network connections in all spheres of society, and Bell is proud to use its network leadership to help transform the way Quebecers communicate with each other and the world."

– Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs, Bell Canada

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's $585-million Connect to Innovate program aims to improve high-speed Internet services in Canada's rural and remote communities.

Connect to Innovate program aims to improve high-speed Internet services in Canada's rural and remote communities. The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars toward Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including through the $1.75-billion Universal Broadband Fund.

Universal Broadband Fund. The goal of the $100-million Québec branché program is to provide high-speed Internet services to rural areas that are currently underserved or without service.

