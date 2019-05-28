More Than 200 Philanthropists Have Now Joined the Giving Pledge, Committing to Give at Least Half Their Wealth to Charitable Causes

SEATTLE, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Today the Giving Pledge announced that 19 philanthropists have joined the Giving Pledge since the previous year, bringing the total number of Giving Pledge signatories to 204 from 23 countries.

Now in its ninth year, the Giving Pledge continues to expand internationally with the addition of philanthropists from China, Norway, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, as well as the United States. Founded by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010, the Giving Pledge is a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world's wealthiest individuals and couples to give more than half of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

The new signatories announced today are:

Tegan and Brian Acton

Brian Armstrong

Stewart and Sandy Bainum

MacKenzie Bezos

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Bin Musallam Bin Ham Al-Ameri

Ben Delo

Jeremy and Hanne Grantham

David and Claudia Harding

Sonia and Paul Tudor Jones

Ryan D. "Jume" Jumonville

Erica and Jeff Lawson

Francine A. LeFrak and Rick Friedberg

and Daoming Liu

John and Marcy McCall MacBain

Emily and Mitchell Rales

Chris and Crystal Sacca

Paul and Jennifer Sciarra

Nicolai and Katja Tangen

Robert and Jane Toll

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's group of Giving Pledge signatories to the community, which has grown to more than 200 people in just nine years," said Warren Buffett. "The generosity of this group is a reflection of the inspiration we take from the many millions of people who work quietly and effectively to create a better world for others, often at great personal sacrifice."

Many of the new signatories to the Giving Pledge are already engaged in philanthropy, providing support to a range of causes including climate change, education, poverty alleviation, medical research, healthcare services, economic development, and social justice. These individuals and couples have come together from a wide range of fields – including finance, technology, healthcare and real estate development – to commit the majority of their wealth to tackling some of society's most pressing problems.

This week, the Giving Pledge signatories convene for an annual two-day learning conference to discuss their experiences in giving and to learn from each other and outside experts about how to be most effective with their philanthropy. Topics to be discussed at this year's annual gathering include how philanthropy can make a difference in areas such as education, climate and clean energy, equity and access to health care, community development, and disaster relief. People who have joined the Giving Pledge are united by a shared commitment to learning and giving, and they participate in ongoing learning events throughout the year in addition to the annual conference.

About the Giving Pledge

The Giving Pledge is a global, multi-generational commitment by the world's wealthiest individuals and couples that aims to create a greater culture of giving in order to help tackle society's most pressing problems. Signatories of the Giving Pledge make a moral commitment to give more than half of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes. They also come together to learn and share knowledge in order to continue to improve the effectiveness of philanthropic giving.

The 204 pledgers range in age from 33 to 95. Globally, signatories represent 23 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Monaco, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, Tanzania, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. In the United States, pledgers hail from 30 states and the District of Columbia, with the largest contingents from California and New York.

The Giving Pledge does not involve either pooling or granting funds or requirements to support any particular cause or organization.

For the full list of pledgers and their personal letters stating their commitment to give, visit www.givingpledge.org.

