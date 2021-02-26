More than 1,650 households in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region now have access to high-speed Internet

QUÉBEC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a combined investment of close to $2.5 million from the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and Bell, more than 1,650 households in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, specifically in the communities of L'Anse-Saint-Jean, Sainte-Rose-du-Nord, Saint-Félicien and Saint-Ambroise, now have access to a reliable, powerful high-speed Internet network. These infrastructure projects were carried out as part of a large intergovernmental initiative to provide connectivity to 24,000 households in 58 regions of Quebec.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, along with Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet); Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region and Member of the National Assembly for Chicoutimi; François Tremblay, Member of the National Assembly for Dubuc; Nancy Guillemette, Member of the National Assembly for Roberval; and Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs at Bell, today announced the completion of the projects.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the degree to which the regions rely on the Internet to function every day. Given the constant evolution of technological tools, access to quality high-speed Internet service at an affordable price is essential for everyone, whether it's for working, learning or communicating with loved ones.

Quotes

"Access to reliable connectivity is key to the success of residents in rural regions of Quebec. The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how important it is to be able to access the digital world. By investing in these projects through the Connect to Innovate program, we are continuing to bridge the digital divide so Quebecers in the regions can also benefit from all the advantages the digital world has to offer. To date, the Government of Canada has invested over $213 million in 54 projects, which will connect up to 250,293 households in Quebec."

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"We have an ambitious goal: Our premier has committed to ensuring that all Quebecers have access to Internet service at 50/10 Mbps by autumn 2022. With today's announcement, we now count 1,650 more households with access to effective, reliable, affordable high-speed Internet service. There is still much to do by 2022; we are doubling our efforts and working tirelessly. We hope to be leaders in Canada and a benchmark for the world in terms of connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet)

"Bell is pleased to collaborate with the governments of Canada and Quebec to provide high-speed Internet access to residents in a number of communities in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. The value of fast, reliable broadband network connections for working, learning and playing is evident. Bell is proud to use its network leadership to help transform the way Quebecers communicate with each other and the world."

– Charles Gosselin, Director of Government Affairs, Bell Canada

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's $585-million Connect to Innovate program aims to improve high-speed Internet services in Canada's rural and remote communities.

Connect to Innovate program aims to improve high-speed Internet services in Canada's rural and remote communities. The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars toward Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including through the $1.75-billion Universal Broadband Fund.

Universal Broadband Fund. The goal of the $100-million Québec branché program (link in French only) is to provide high-speed Internet services to rural areas that are currently underserved or without service.

