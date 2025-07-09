Moore Global Named Network of the Year in Unanimous Decision

Award comes after four consecutive years of double-digit growth

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Moore Global, the global accounting, audit, and advisory network, was named Network of the Year at the International Accounting Forum and Awards 2025 (IAFA 25) in a unanimous decision by the judges.

Vivienne Muir, Moore Global chief operating officer, was presented the prestigious award on June 28 at the IAFA 25 ceremony in London.

Vivienne said: "This award is recognition of the quality, dedication, and collaboration that defines our global network. It reflects the outstanding work of our member firms and our people around the world. A heartfelt thank you—and congratulations—to everyone across Moore who made this possible."

The judges reached their unanimous decision after considering a broad range of milestones and accolades achieved last year by the Moore Global network.

In 2024 Moore Global recorded 13 per cent growth, making it the only top 20 network to have a fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth. At the same time 83 per cent of member firms grew in 2024, with 44 per cent of the network recording growth above 10 per cent.

Anton Colella, Moore Global Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have always known we are building something very special here at Moore. To have that confirmed by no less an organisation than IAFA is gratifying indeed. This recognition belongs to every single one of our 37,000 employees. Congratulations to all."

Zoya Malik, editor in chief of International Accounting Bulletin, said: "Moore Global's IAFA 2025 award for Network of the Year was very well deserved, as considered unanimously by the Judges. Their submission showcased exceptional results over four consecutive years of double-digit growth across various markets, particularly in Africa and Europe."

