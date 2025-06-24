Moomoo Singapore Investor Sentiment Survey: Singapore Stocks Shine as Beacon of Confidence

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Singapore stocks remain the strategic foundation of retail portfolios, data from Moomoo Singapore's 2H2025 Retail Investor Sentiment Survey shows. Over 7 in 10 investors in Singapore consider Singapore stocks an integral part of their investment portfolios, saying they intend to either maintain or increase their exposure to local stocks in the coming months.

The survey, conducted in April 2025 with nearly 1,500 respondents across a broad cross-section of Singapore's retail investor base, captures a comprehensive view of how investors in Singapore — from first-year investors to those with more than a decade of experience to those whose portfolios exceed S$1 million.— are adjusting their strategies in response to persistent macroeconomic headwinds, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical volatility.

"The survey findings show that Singapore's stock market continues to be a pillar of stability for local investors, showcasing the enduring confidence in the country's macroeconomic fundamentals, policy environment, and market resilience," says Gavin Chia, CEO of Moomoo Singapore.

"We are also seeing this trend play out among our clients, where we are seeing higher and sustained trading volume in Singapore stocks," he added.

Singapore Investors Lean on Local Markets for Stability While Eyeing Global Rotations for Upside

The strongest home bias is observed among conservative investors, who are focused on wealth preservation over aggressive growth. "For many investors, Singapore's market continues to serve as a defensive anchor — a safe haven in the midst of global uncertainty. Rather than aggressively pursuing high-risk opportunities, these investors are prioritising capital preservation and seeking consistent, stable income streams. It's a mindset shaped by caution, but also by confidence in the fundamentals and resilience of the Singapore economy," Chia added.

Meanwhile, higher-risk investors are showing greater appetite for rotation into markets perceived as undervalued or positioned for policy-driven rebounds. 4 in 10 investors are actively shifting exposure to regions such as Hong Kong, where they believe there is greater near-term upside potential, according to the survey findings.

While investors remain sanguine on the Singapore market, broader investor sentiment across global markets remains cautious. Just 30% of respondents in the survey expressed optimism regarding the global market outlook for the second half of 2025, with the majority bracing themselves for more volatility in the months ahead.

This divergence reinforces a growing pattern: conservative investors are more inclined to shift their portfolios toward defensive sectors or reduce equity exposure altogether, putting renewed emphasis on diversification and prudence over aggressive positioning. On the other hand, risk-tolerant individuals are leaning into volatility as a potential source of returns.

AI Finds Its Strongest Champions Among Affluent Investors

The rise of artificial intelligence is reshaping how retail investors approach the market. More than 70% of affluent investors with portfolios above S$200,000 now use AI tools to manage various aspects of their portfolios — from market scanning and alerting, to portfolio rebalancing and risk monitoring. Among high-net-worth investors with portfolios over S$1 million, half say they trust AI-generated recommendations, nearly double the proportion seen among lower-tier investors.

High-net-worth individuals are also more decisive and frequent users of these tools. They show greater confidence in using AI to support execution, automate repetitive tasks, and sharpen decision-making. At the same time, more conservative investors are adopting AI in a more limited capacity — mainly for features like summarised news, market updates, and alerts that enhance, rather than replace, human judgment.

"Retail investors are adapting quickly, leveraging technology, and taking a more proactive role in how they manage their portfolios," said Gavin Chia, CEO of Moomoo Singapore. "They're rethinking what resilience looks like in a world of constant change — and at Moomoo, our role is to support that shift with actionable insights, educational tools, and a platform that keeps them ahead of the curve."

