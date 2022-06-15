The Jemi rock samples have returned some of the highest HREE grades sampled to date and serve to confirm and reinforce the Company's understanding of mineralization controls at Jemi. Significantly, the rock sample results released today also establish the HREE potential of multiple visually distinct lithologies, which opens the potential for the discovery of previously unrecognized new zones of HREE mineralization.

Of the 21 select rock grab samples, a total of seven returned values greater than 0.15% total rare earth oxide (TREO1), including three samples that returned values greater than 0.25% TREO1 and up to 0.54% TREO1 (22KRP018). Samples with the highest TREO1 values also returned the highest heavy rare earth oxide (HREO2) values - 0.26% and 0.16% for samples 22KRP018 (Veladora North area) and 22KRP004 (JEMI Dyke area), respectively (Table 1, Fig. 1). The assay results confirm that samples with the highest REE content are those rocks that are classified as peralkaline (sodium plus potassium concentrations are greater than aluminum concentrations). In HREE mineral systems, rocks must be peralkaline in order for the crystallization of HREE bearing silicate minerals like eudialyte to occur. Peralkaline rocks are defined along the 8 km strike length determined by airborne radiometrics (see Monumental Minerals Press Release May 3, 2022). In addition, a single rock grab sample collected in the eastern claim area returned values of 13.5% zinc and 6.82% lead (22KRP009, Table 1, Fig. 1) and is classified as carbonate replacement-style mineralization.

Jamil Sader, Monumental's CEO and Director comments:

"We are excited by the significance of the rock grab sample results released today, in that they confirm the presence of economically significant HREE values and the right rock type. They also confirm the highest HREE values returned to date at Jemi, and establish the potential for multiple underexplored new zones of mineralization not previously recognized. We look forward to commencing our expanded program of geologic mapping, surface geochemical sampling and ground radiometric geophysical surveying in the coming weeks to define targets for diamond drill testing as early as late Q3."

Heavy rare earth target areas within the Jemi Project are indicated by positive airborne radiometrics that define two parallel 8 km arcuate anomalies occurring along the southwest margin of the Sierra La Vasca intrusive complex. At Jemi, radiometric anomalies are spatially associated with HREE mineral occurrences. These occurrences are comprised of eudialyte bands within alkaline dykes, veins, and disseminations that have been emplaced into host carbonate rocks at both the Project's Veladora North and JEMI Dyke areas.

The Jemi Project hosts numerous REE occurrences containing potentially economic concentrations of the high value magnetic REEs including the HREEs dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb), and the light rare earth elements (LREE) neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr). The Project also contains associated tantalum (Ta), niobium (Nb), and zirconium (Zr). Jemi sits within the North American Alkaline Igneous Belt, an under explored north-south trend over 3000 km long of alkaline igneous rocks and carbonatites that are host to numerous REE, gold and other critical element deposits.

The REE mineralization discovered to date at Jemi exhibits characteristics and mineralogy consistent with peralkaline intrusion related deposits, which represent an important potentially economic style for the highest value HREE. Deposits of this type are being explored and prepared for development in Australia, Europe, and North America.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) at Hermosillo, Mexico (sample preparation) and Vancouver, B.C. (ICP-MS fusion). ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Monumental Minerals and the QP. Rock samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. A 0.1-gram sample pulp was then subject to multi-element ICP-MS analysis via lithium-borate fusion to determine individual REE content (ME-MS81). Monumental Minerals quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program for field rock samples includes the insertion of certified reference standards into the sample sequence to confirm the accuracy of the reported results. Monumental Minerals detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data, and is not aware of any sampling, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy of the results.

About Monumental Minerals Corp.

Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. The Company's flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border which the Company has an option to acquire 100% of the 3,650-hectare project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Weyman property located in the Kamloops and Nicola Mining Divisions and in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, British Columbia.

1 Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) includes: La 2 O 3 , Ce 2 O 3 , Pr 2 O 3 , Nd 2 O 3 , Sm 2 O 3 , Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 2 O 3 , Dy 2 O 3 , Ho 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Tm 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , Lu 2 O 3 , Y 2 O 3 . 2 Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) includes: Eu 2 O 3 , Gd 2 O 3 , Tb 2 O 3 , Dy 2 O 3 , Ho 2 O 3 , Er 2 O 3 , Tm 2 O 3 , Yb 2 O 3 , Lu 2 O 3 , Y 2 O 3 .

