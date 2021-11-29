Monumental Minerals Corp. Announces Advisory Board and Reconnaissance Trip To The Jemi Heavy Rare Earth Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Monumental Minerals Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRL) is pleased to announce the appointment of an advisory board to assist with the exploration and drill target definition of the Jemi heavy rare earth element (HREE) Project located in Coahuila, Mexico, about 40 km south of the Texas, USA border.

The Jemi Project hosts numerous rare earth element (REE) occurrences containing potentially economic concentrations of the high value magnetic REEs including neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) with associated tantalum (Ta), niobium (Nb), and zirconium (Zr). Jemi sits within the North American Alkaline Igneous Belt, an under explored north-south trend over 3000km long of alkaline igneous rocks and carbonatites that are host to numerous REE, gold and other critical element deposits.

The REE mineralization discovered to date at Jemi exhibits characteristics and mineralogy consistent with peralkaline intrusion related deposits, which represent an important potentially economic style for the highest value HREE. Deposits of this type are being explored and prepared for development in Australia, Europe and North America.

At present, ionic clay deposits in southern China and Myanmar are the primary source of the world's HREE, however the limited resource size, high environmental legacy of such deposits and increasing export restriction, is driving the discovery and development other more sustainable sources of HREE. The REEs Dy and Tb are typically enriched in peralkaline deposits and are essential for the performance of high strength permanent magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Exploration at Jemi is currently at an early stage, with less than 5% of the Project having been evaluated for HREE. A site visit is currently being planned and is expected to occur within the coming weeks to lay next steps for exploration.

Proposed Advisory Board

Mark Saxon, FAusIMM, MAIG – Senior Technical Advisor

Mr. Saxon brings thirty years of experience in the resources industry, representing junior and senior companies in Australia, Canada and Europe. An Honours BSc graduate in Geology from the University of Melbourne, he received a Graduate Diploma of Applied Finance and Investment in 2007. Mr. Saxon's experience covers most facets of the exploration and mining business in a wide range of geological environments, with a particular focus on discovery, processing, marketing and the political context of critical raw materials. Mr. Saxon has extensive experience in the exploration of peralkaline REE deposits.

Cal Everett, B.Sc, Technical Advisor

Mr. Everett is a geologist with more than 20 years of surface and underground exploration experience with senior mining companies. He moved to the financial sector in 1990 and spent 12 years with BMO Nesbitt Burns focused on resource equities, and seven years with PI Financial Corp. in senior resource institutional sales and capital markets. From 2008 to 2015, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Axemen Resource Capital. Mr. Everett holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economic Geology from the University New Brunswick. Mr. Everett is currently Chief Executive Officer and president of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGD)

Dan Harmening, Technical Advisor

Dan Harmening is a Professional Land Surveyor and prospector with over 25 years of experience in the minerals exploration and mining business. He is the President, CEO and cofounder of Lago de Oro Resources and cofounder of 3rd Rock Exploration, both registered in USA and Mexico. Mr. Harmening is currently negotiating a sale agreement of Lago de Oro Resources SA de CV Mexico to a Canadian junior mining company. Previously, he vended several projects in Mexico, including the Jemi Rare Earth property into what is now Discovery Silver Corporation. He has facilitated over $40 million in private placements and open market investments in junior mining companies, and has consulted to several companies leading to major deposit discoveries in Nevada. Mr. Harmening holds a B.S. in Geomatics from Oregon Institute of Technology.

Craig Taylor, Strategic Advisor

Mr. Taylor is currently the CEO of Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN) an advanced LREE exploration company that most recently completed a PEA on the Wicheeda Rare Earth deposit located in Prince George, British Columbia. From March 2008 until December 2016, Mr. Taylor was CEO of Saber Capital Corp., a former capital pool company, which was acquired by Aleafia Health in a $173mm transaction. In addition, he was a director of Valor Ventures, CPC that completed at QT with Advantage Lithium and was eventually acquired by Orocobre. Mr. Taylor was a founding director of Clear Mountain Resources Corp., a TSX-V listed company (now named Patriot One Technologies Inc.). Mr. Taylor has served as director and officer of several other public companies engaged in mineral exploration and development.

Options Issuance

The Company granted 275,000 incentive stock options to advisors at a price of $0.50 per common share for a period of five (5) years.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Monumental Minerals Corp.: Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. The Company's flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border which the company has an option to own 100% of the 3,650-hectare project with additional acreage pending. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Weyman property located in the Kamloops and Nicola Mining Divisions and in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, British Columbia.

