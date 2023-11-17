MONUMENTAL MINERALS ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Monumental Minerals Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRL) (FSE: BE5) (OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from "Monumental Minerals Corp." to "Monumental Energy Corp.". The name change will become effective on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 and, at the opening of the market on November 21, 2023, the Company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name. In connection with the name change, the Company's trading symbol will be changed to "MNRG".

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares under its new name will be 61534D108. There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change and, as a result, certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and shareholders will not be required to exchange their shares or take any other action. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

About Monumental Minerals Corp.

Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. The Company's flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border which the Company has an option to acquire 100% of the 3,650-hectare project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile and a 50.01% interest in the Salar De Turi lithium project in Chile.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Michelle DeCecco"

Michelle DeCecco, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

