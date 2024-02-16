MONUMENTAL ENERGY CORP. PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS INVESTMENT INTO NEW ZEALAND ENERGY CORP.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Monumental Energy Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRG) (FSE: BE5) (OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to provide an operational update from New Zealand Energy Corp. ("NZEC") highlighting developments pertinent to Monumental's investment made into NZEC on December 12, 2023. Monumental currently owns and controls 1,000,000 common shares, constituting a 12.92% equity ownership stake in NZEC, acquired at a cost base of $0.38 cents per share.

As reported by NZEC on February 15, 20241:

Tariki-5 New Development Well

Targets development of ~13.8 PJ (6.9 PJ NZEC share) of 2P gas reserves in an undrained up-dip compartment of the Tariki field.

The drilling & development team is now in place and in a position to allow NZEC to complete all the required well work.

Well planning is underway, with the contracting of a rig and services, as well as the acquisition of long lead equipment.

The Tariki-A site has resource consent for the drilling operations with other outstanding regulatory consents anticipated to be in place to allow drilling to commence late in the first half of 2024 or early in the second half of 2024.

Copper Moki 1 & 2 Production Reinstatement

NZEC plans on reinstating production from both Copper Moki 1 & 2; an intervention program will be required to remediate these wells.

The planning phase of this remediation work has commenced, and the work is expected to be executed in Q2 2024. Production is expected to be reinstated at rates in excess of 50 bopd plus associated gas by mid Q2 2024.

Waihapa-H1

NZEC also plans to re-enter and clean out the wellbore on Waihapa-H1, a well that was drilled in 2006 and produced significant volumes of oil for a short period of time before experiencing a collapse of a limited section of the wellbore.

Plans include re-entry of the well and a clean-out of a short section of the wellbore to reestablish production. The well produced at rates of over 700 bbl oil (100%) per day prior to the collapse and rates post remediation are expected to be significant.

This activity is currently in the planning phase, and execution is expected in Q2 2024, with production potentially back online in late Q2 2024.

As announced on October 31, 2022, NZEC received an independent reserves evaluation from RPS Energy Canada Ltd. in respect of the Tariki field located in petroleum mining licence (PML 38138) held as to 50% by NZEC wholly owned subsidiary, NZEC Tariki Limited. For further information regarding the Tariki field and the reserve report, please refer to NZEC's news release dated October 31, 2022. To assist in the financing of the Tariki-5 well, NZEC is advancing discussions with gas purchasers interested in acquiring Tariki gas in the ground and, after production, converting the Tariki field into a gas-storage project. Current plans by NZEC are expected to have the well spudding in July 2024.

_______________________________ 1 News release dated February 15, 2024, is available on www.sedarplus.ca under New Zealand Energy Corp.'s profile and on www.newzealandenergy.com

About Monumental Energy Corp.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile and a 50.01% interest in the Salar De Turi lithium project in Chile. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border. The Company owns securities of New Zealand Energy Corp.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Michelle Dececco"

Michelle Dececco, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward Looking Information

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the potential plans for the Company's projects, the expected plans to be conducted by New Zealand Energy Corp., other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters.

