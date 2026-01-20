Montreal Startup Launches "Rent-to-Own" Lead Generation Platform for Contractors

NearU Technologies bets against AI commoditization with authority-first marketing and industry-first equity model

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - NearU Technologies Inc. launches its NearU Growth Engine, a pay-per-appointment platform for home service contractors. The platform combines done-for-you marketing, 24/7 AI qualification, and a rent-to-own equity model where contractors build ownership of their digital brand assets.

The launch comes as AI-powered marketing SaaS floods the market at low price points. Founder Maud Haffar argues this creates a differentiation crisis. "Automation is not authority," said Haffar. "Low-cost AI tools can generate a website overnight, but they can't manufacture years of verified customer satisfaction. The only contractors left standing will be those who invested in building real proof - not digital noise."

NearU's platform generates 30+ pages of service-specific authority content per contractor, each strategically mapped to Google Business Profile categories and local service taxonomy - a proprietary content architecture difficult to replicate with generic AI tools. The system also includes a 24/7 AI receptionist that qualifies leads in real-time, ensuring contractors only pay for genuine opportunities rather than missed calls, spam, or tire-kickers.

The company's rent-to-own model allows contractors to accumulate equity credits with every lead payment toward full ownership of their digital brand - including website, Google Business Profile, and SEO authority. This contrasts with traditional agencies where businesses rent attention indefinitely.

"We don't replace trust with AI - we use AI to more effectively grow trust," Haffar explained. "We're co-building a digital brand with the business owner. They buy back their equity share through lead payments until they own everything outright. This isn't about creating dependency - it's about building real assets."

Haffar believes the window for building local authority is closing fast. "By 2028, homeowners won't scroll Google - they'll ask their AI assistant for the best contractor. The answer won't come from who has the slickest AI-generated website. It will come from verified proof: years of documented work quality and customer satisfaction. Contractors who build that authority now will own their markets."

NearU has helped over 60 contractors scale from $20,000 to over $100,000 in monthly revenue. The platform operates on strict one-contractor-per-territory exclusivity, partnering only with established businesses generating minimum $20,000 monthly revenue.

