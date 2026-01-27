Montréal Lights Up: La Course Nocturne Sun Life de Montréal Returns on June 20, 2026!

A unique experience under the stars at Parc Angrignon, as part of a season filled with exciting athletic challenges.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Les Courses Thématiques are delighted to announce the long-awaited return of La Course Nocturne Sun Life de Montréal, on June 20, 2026, at Parc Angrignon! This unique night-running experience under the stars joins the 2026 Les Courses Thématiques calendar, promising a season rich in athletic challenges and memorable shared moments across Québec.

This 10th edition of La Course Nocturne Sun Life de Montréal is especially anticipated by our running community, following the event's last edition in 2023. Its new location at Parc Angrignon promises a festive and unforgettable atmosphere, designed to amaze both runners and spectators, while remaining easily accessible by public transit.

Unique features of La Course Nocturne Sun Life de Montréal include:

A starlit illuminated course: a truly original running experience, transforming the nighttime atmosphere into something magical.

An electrifying vibe: powered by upbeat music, dynamic entertainment, and a contagious collective energy.

Register here: https://raceroster.com/events/2026/114198/course-nocturne-sun-life-de-montreal

"This event responds to our community's desire to run in the metropolis, especially since more than 50% of our participants are based in Montréal. 2026 promises a season filled with emotion, celebration, and enjoyment," said Éric Fleury, Executive Director. "We designed each event to inspire pride in reaching personal goals and to strengthen the sense of belonging within our community. This year, we expect more than 40,000 participants across our events!"

The 2026 Les Courses Thématiques calendar features twelve road-running events across Montréal, Montérégie, and the Eastern Townships. Participants can choose from a wide variety of distances ranging from 1 km to the marathon, along with walking options for 10 km and shorter routes. These sporting events are designed to help everyone push their limits and enjoy unforgettable experiences.

To explore the full 2026 calendar, learn more about each race, and register, visit: https://coursesthematiques.com/

Taking part in these events offers much more than just a race. Runners experience:

The joy of moving and sharing a great moment with fellow enthusiasts

The pride of reaching personal goals, whether it's a first 5 km or a marathon

, whether it's a first 5 km or a marathon A strong sense of belonging to a welcoming and connected community, where mutual encouragement is at the heart of every event

Join our community of passionate runners and be swept away by the festive atmosphere of our 12 running events. Since 2013, we've been showcasing Montérégie, Montréal, and the Eastern Townships through unique routes where every challenge becomes a lasting memory.

