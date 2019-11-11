Montréal International Awards: CCMM, Montréal International and Investissement Québec launch a competition to recognize Montréal companies with an international focus

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Montréal International and Investissement Québec are launching the Montréal International Awards. This is the first edition of this competition, which is intended to honour companies with an international focus that contribute to the influence and growth of Greater Montréal. SMEs and large companies are invited to apply in four categories:

Best Export Strategy

Best Foreign Investment Strategy

Best International Talent Attraction and Retention Strategy

Best Digital Data Management Strategy

"Internationalization generates significant economic benefits for Montréal. For decades, the Chamber has been committed to supporting companies in their strategies to penetrate international markets. The Montréal International Awards will allow us to celebrate Montréal companies that are positioning themselves as leaders in attracting international talent and exporting. This will be an opportunity to highlight the extraordinary work of local companies that are investing and working hard to break into foreign markets. We are very proud to launch this contest alongside select partners such as Montréal International and Investissement Québec," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

"Subsidiaries of foreign companies established in Greater Montréal are powerful levers of economic growth since they represent only 1% of establishments, but generate 10% of the jobs and 20% of the city's GDP. The talents, resources, networks and technologies they bring from all over the world transform the economies of the metropolitan areas that host them. The Montréal International Awards provide an excellent opportunity to highlight their essential contribution to today's Greater Montréal, whose technological advances are constantly increasing," added Stéphane Paquet, Vice-President, Foreign Investments & International Organizations, Montréal International.

"The internationalization of our companies is such an essential component of our economy that an international division of Investissement Québec will focus on attracting more foreign investment and increasing exports by Quebec companies. The Montréal International Awards recognize the contribution of champions of internationalization. They will also showcase inspiring examples of companies that are demonstrating innovative strategies for international growth," concluded Hubert Bolduc, President, Investissement Québec International.

The winning companies of the Montréal International Awards will be announced on January 31, 2020, at a gala event during the Strategic Forum on International Trade at the Heart of Economic Growth, to be held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Companies wishing to apply can access the complete information and registration form by visiting ccmm.li/internationalisation or by calling 514-871-4000. All companies established in Greater Montréal are eligible to participate.

About the Montréal International Awards

The Montréal International Awards are part of the second edition of the internationalization initiative co-developed by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Montréal International and Investissement Québec, in collaboration with RBC.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 7,500 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

About Montréal International

Established in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the Ville de Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment, international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs. www.montrealinternational.com

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to foster the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in every region. The Corporation offers businesses a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments, to support them at all stages of their development. It is also responsible for administering tax measures and prospecting for foreign investment.

