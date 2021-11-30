Montreal Exchange Virtually Opens the Market

As fixed income investors seek higher returns, Montréal Exchange is committed to increasing market liquidity over the long term. LGB provides a cost-efficient and simple way to trade on the long end of the yield curve. Investors can utilize LGB to execute curve trade strategies alongside other bond futures contracts, hedge long-term exposure to the Canadian interest rate environment, and manage fixed income duration. More details.

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

