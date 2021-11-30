Montreal Exchange Virtually Opens the Market
Nov 30, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Market makers from National Bank Financial and Desjardins Securities joined Luc Fortin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Montreal Exchange and Global Head of Trading, TMX Group, and his team to celebrate the launch of the 30-Year Government of Canada Bond Futures (LGB) and open the market.
As fixed income investors seek higher returns, Montréal Exchange is committed to increasing market liquidity over the long term. LGB provides a cost-efficient and simple way to trade on the long end of the yield curve. Investors can utilize LGB to execute curve trade strategies alongside other bond futures contracts, hedge long-term exposure to the Canadian interest rate environment, and manage fixed income duration. More details.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Catherine Kee, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, TMX Group, [email protected]
Share this article