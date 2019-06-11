Montreal-Based Companies SACO and Solotech Team Up in Strategic Worldwide Partnership

"SACO and Solotech management teams got together and realized that they shared a similar international outlook and decided it would be a good idea to work together," said Martin Tremblay, President and CEO of Groupe Solotech. "The icing on the cake is that both firms are headquartered in Montreal. This collaboration brings together two renowned Canadian-based firms, further showcasing Quebec innovation with worldwide appeal."

"SACO has always prided itself on the relationships it creates and maintains, it is the driving strength of the company," says Fred Jalbout, Chairman & CEO of SACO. "Our collaboration with Solotech is very special because they share our passion for innovation, quality and people. This partnership represents our joint commitment to provide a broader range of leading LED Video Screens on a global scale."

SACO's touring product range is the benchmark in the industry with numerous world records, including the largest touring screen in the world (U2 PopMart Tour 1997). SACO's solutions are lightweight so it's easy to move between venues whilst being durable to withstand the knocks and bumps of transportation. The touring screens are designed and built with the industry's fast pace in mind and the SACO screens are amongst the fastest to assemble. Combined with SACO's proprietary V-Stream high speed video protocol, these systems lead the industry.

Knowing the quality and innovative approach of the SACO solutions, Solotech discussed their ambitions with the SACO team and enlisted their services.

"We took all of our new ideas and touring experience and designed some amazing new products that have been deployed by Solotech on Tier 1 tours. This market is craving for innovation and reliable quality, Solotech understands this and we are doing our part to help them be the best they can be. So how do we do this? We're arming them to the teeth!" says Jonathan Labbee, Executive Vice-President & COO of SACO. Labbee continues, "Solotech is a unique customer, they are implicated and support all artists, from grassroot entertainers to top performers, and we believe that their level of service and commitment to the entertainment industry combined with our visual technology is already creating a new benchmark."

"We were excited to have the acclaimed showman, Bruno Mars, as the first to use SACO's all new S12 semi-transparent touring screen system on his 24K Magic World Tour. The SACO S-line touring LED system was also selected to bring the main visual piece alive on the Rolling Stones No Filter Tour. SACO designed new corner frames to enhance the capability of its LED framing system for this tour," said Bob Brigham, Vice-President of Touring with Solotech. "We recognize the impact that both our companies have on a global scale and we are proud to work with SACO to support our clients with high-quality gear."

The S-Line system is currently being used on many tours, including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Pink, and Michael Bublé, to name a few.

