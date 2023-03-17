Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report selected preliminary unaudited results related to its consumer lending segment, which alone has established a significant investment base of over $365 million in Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") as at December 31, 2022. For comparison, as at December 31, 2021, the Company had $nil AUMA in its consumer lending segment and $125 million in Total Assets. This consumer lending business' growth was driven exponentially through the acquisitions of Brightpath Capital Corporation ("Brightpath") in August 2022 and 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus") in October 2022.

Brightpath is one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia. Langhaus is Canada's largest independent provider of insurance policy backed loans focused on high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs.

"Brightpath and Langhaus are two well known brands in the private credit sector and have significantly increased Montfort's overall capacity," said Andrew Abouchar, Interim CEO of Montfort Capital. "Our consumer lending segment has been strengthened in breadth of management and capital expertise across banking, insurance, and overall lending as a dedicated team."

"Montfort's consumer lending is a diversified and scalable operation which has contributed to establishing Montfort as an emerging leader in private credit," said Blake Albright, CEO of Brightpath and Chief Capital Officer of Montfort. "Led by dedicated management teams with extensive industry experience, the combination of Brightpath and Langhaus delivers superior risk management through rigorous underwriting practices within a scalable and efficient lending platform. We are backed by strong funding partnerships and focus on de-risking our loan portfolio through higher quality investments. Montfort offers access to private credit as an investment with diversified portfolios, oversight, and transparency not available through traditional private credit investments."

Montfort divides its credit activities into two distinct segments: consumer lending made up of Brightpath and Langhaus, and corporate lending which includes TIMIA Capital and Pivot Financial. Montfort's overall AUMA includes assets under management plus loans managed on behalf of third parties.1 Montfort's overall AUMA, as at December 31, 2022, grew to $492 million, compared to $149 million in overall AUMA ($125 million in Total Assets) as at December 31, 2021.See the Company's press release on February 7, 2023 posted to the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for more information on the year-over-year increase in Montfort's AUMA.

The Company also wishes to announce the appointment of Brooke Jutzi as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Jutzi joined TIMIA Capital in September 2019 as Vice President Finance and has played a critical role in the integration of Pivot Financial, Brightpath Capital, and Langhaus Financial to the Montfort group of private credit companies. Ms. Jutzi is an experienced Canadian Chartered Accountant and held the position of Director with PwC Canada prior to joining TIMIA Capital.

Further to the news release of January 11, 2023, Montfort also announces the grant of 250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Monique Morden, the new President of TIMIA Capital. The Company has also granted 250,000 RSUs to Brooke Jutzi, Chief Financial Officer , and 1,000,000 RSUs to Andrew Abouchar, Interim CEO of Montfort Capital. The RSUs will vest one year from the grant date and have a two year term. The grants of RSUs are subject to TSX Venture approval.

_____________________________ 1 "Assets under management and administration" and "assets under management" are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Cautionary Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for additional details.



Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The financial measures included in this news release are based on preliminary unaudited estimated results which have not yet been finalized or audited. These estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the audit of such financial statements and such changes could be material due to, among other things, the completion of Montfort's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, review by the Company's auditors and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results are finalized. Accordingly, such estimated results are forward-looking statements (as defined below) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and are subject to the limitations and risks described under "Forward-Looking Statements", below.

Montfort expects to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR in late April 2023.

About Montfort Capital Corp.

Montfort manages a diversified group of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee-related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains some non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure". Terms by which non-GAAP financial measures are identified include, but are not limited to, "assets under administration" and "assets under management". Non-GAAP financial measures are used to provide management and investors with additional measures of performance to help assess results where no comparable GAAP (IFRS) measure exists. However, non-GAAP financial measures do not have standard meanings prescribed by GAAP (IFRS) and are not directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these financial measures useful in understanding how management views the underlying business performance of the Company.

Assets under Management and Administration (AUMA)

Assets under management and administration is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides an indicator of the size and volumes of the Company's overall business. Management and administrative services are an important aspect of the overall business of the Company and should be considered when comparing volumes, size and trends. "Total assets" is the most directly comparable financial measure to AUMA that is disclosed in the Company's financial statements.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

For further information: Tim McNulty / Darren Seed, Incite Capital Markets, Andrew Abouchar, Interim CEO, Montfort Capital Corp., (604) 398-8839, [email protected]