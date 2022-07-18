Montfort Capital Originates $54 Million in Investment Facilities in the first 6 Months of 2022

~Montfort's TIMIA Capital and Pivot Financial book record origination and distribution of private credit financing facilities in the first half of 2022~

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today provided an update on its consolidated loan book activity for the first half of 2022. Montfort is made up of two operating entities: TIMIA Capital (TIMIA) which offers revenue-based tech loans to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial (Pivot) which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada. The Company deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. The Company acquired Pivot Financial in September 2021.

For the first half of 2022, Montfort's consolidated loan book activity included the following:

$54 million disbursed for both new term loans, revolving lines of credit, and follow-ons to existing term loans, representing a 6-fold increase over same period last year,

$40 million in loan maturities and payouts.

During the same period, Montfort reports that TIMIA's loan origination multiple, a method of measuring the efficiency of closing loan transactions with the cost to underwrite and manage the new loans, has increased to its highest level since the company was founded in 2015. This record level of efficiency is an indication of the performance of the underlying loan origination platform, driving an increase in loan origination transactions while keeping costs in check.

"TIMIA and Pivot are experiencing substantial organic growth in their respective private credit markets," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA. "Our investment in both our loan origination and management platform and our people is paying off as we continue to see an acceleration in deal generation. TIMIA has generated more investment transactions in the first six months of 2022 than all of 2021. Pivot has also continued to grow organically adding over $33 million of asset-based private loans in the first half of 2022. As we execute our growth strategy we are working diligently to close two previously announced acquisitions including Brightpath Capital, one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia."

The Company also reports that eight previously reported non-dilutive financing facilities for growing US-based SaaS companies have been paid out. The exit of these eight financings are expected to return $18.6 million of capital and generate, in addition to interest earned, a combined gain of approximately $650,000 which will positively impact the Company's consolidated results. Pivot recorded $21.6 million in loan maturities.

The previously announced proposed acquisition of Brightpath Capital and a specialty finance company are currently subject to non-binding letters of intent. Since signing the non-binding letters of intent, the Company has undertaken due diligence and has proceeded with negotiation of definitive transaction agreements, which are expected to close in July for Brightpathand in the near term for the specialty finance company.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

For further information: Please contact: Tim McNulty / Darren Seed, Incite Capital Markets; Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, Montfort Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]