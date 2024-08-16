Montfort Capital Hires Josh Reusing as Chief Financial Officer

~Mr. Reusing brings extensive industry experience as former CFO of a Canadian chartered bank~

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a trusted provider of focused private credit strategies for institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers, today announced that it has hired Josh Reusing as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Reusing is a chartered accountant who brings extensive experience in senior finance and accounting roles. Most recently, Josh was Chief Financial Officer of a federally-regulated Schedule I Canadian bank with over $3 billion of assets. Mr. Reusing replaces Brooke Jutzi who has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

"Having managed the finance and accounting function of a growing lender in a regulated environment for over 12 years, Josh brings a unique skill set that is perfectly suited to Montfort and the business plan we are executing," said Ken Thomson, CEO of Montfort. "We are very pleased to have Josh on the executive team and we would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to Brooke who has been a diligent CFO in the interim period."

"I am excited to be joining the Montfort team and contributing strategic leadership for profitable business growth, underpinned by prudent risk management," said Mr. Reusing. "The Montfort strategy is unique in the private credit industry and I believe my background will be valuable in supporting Montfort's growth plan."

About Montfort Capital Corp.

Montfort is a trusted provider of focused private credit strategies for institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers. We employ focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology to drive superior risk-adjusted investment returns. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For more information, please contact: Matthew Priebe, Director of Business Development, Ken Thomson, CEO, Montfort Capital Corp., P: (647) 296-1994, [email protected]