Montfort Capital Corp. Announces Resignations from Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT), announces that Janice Lederman and Paul Geyer have resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 26, 2026.

"We thank both Jan and Paul for their years of service as Montfort directors and committee members," said Howard Atkinson, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Their contributions to the Company have been meaningful."

The Company does not intend to appoint replacement directors at this time, as the Board's current composition is appropriate for the Company's scale of operations.

Further, Cortland Credit Lending Corporation ("Cortland") issued demands under certain credit facilities on Pivot Financial I Limited Partnership ("Pivot"), as direct obligor, and also upon the guarantors of Pivot's obligations to Cortland, including Montfort and Langhaus Financial Corporation. In response, the Company halted trading of its securities on Friday, April 24, 2026. Discussions over the weekend between the parties resulted in the retraction of the demands as the parties work towards an alternative solution. The Company will provide updates to its shareholders in due course.

About Montfort Capital Corp.

Montfort builds and manages private credit portfolios that have focused investing strategies for the institutional and accredited investors markets. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently identified by words such as "will," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "continue," or similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results may, will or are expected to occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the parties working towards a resolution of the matters relating to the credit facilities; the Company's intention to provide updates to shareholders in due course; and the appropriateness of the Board's current composition for the Company's scale of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, but are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that Cortland may reissue demands under the credit facilities; the inability of the parties to reach a mutually acceptable resolution; the financial impact on the Company of its guarantee obligations; changes in market and economic conditions; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

For more information, please contact: Ken Thomson, CEO, Montfort Capital Corp., P: (416) 569-9991, [email protected]