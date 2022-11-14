Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

~Montfort proposes two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that a special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held December 9, 2022, at 9:00am (Vancouver time) to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company will be asked to make amendments to the special rights and restrictions attached to existing Common Shares and Series A Preferred Shares and to authorize the special rights and restrictions for two new preferred share classes: Class B preferred shares and Class C preferred shares.

Further information regarding the resolutions that shareholders will be asked to approve at the Meeting and details of how to vote are included in the management information circular of the Company dated as of November 9, 2022 (the "Circular") and other documents which can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's corporate website at www.montfortcapital.com.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

For further information: Tim McNulty / Darren Seed, Incite Capital Markets, Mike Walkinshaw, CEO, Montfort Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]