Montfort Capital Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Monfort delivers record Q2 revenue and record net comprehensive income;

also recently completes acquisition of Brightpath Capital~

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had the following highlights:

Record revenue of $5.3 million , an increase of $3.4 million or 186% from $1.8 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021 ,

, an increase of or 186% from in the three months ended , Interest income from investments was $3.7 million , an increase of $2.6 million or 224% from $1.2 million in the prior comparable period,

, an increase of or 224% from in the prior comparable period, Net income increased 134% to $1.4 million from $0.6 million in the second quarter 2021,

from in the second quarter 2021, Record income from the settlement of loans and transaction and other fees increased from $0.7 million in the prior year period to $1.4 million in the three months ending June 30, 2022 ,

in the prior year period to in the three months ending , Total assets of $138.3 million as at June 30, 2022 compared to $125.1 million at December 31, 2021 . Cash balance, as part of assets, for the second quarter was $3.4 million compared to $9.3 million as at December 31, 2021 , and

as at compared to at . Cash balance, as part of assets, for the second quarter was compared to as at , and TIMIA's loan investment portfolio (loans receivable) increased to $126.9 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to $106.1 million as of December 31, 2021 .

On a comprehensive basis:

Reported record net comprehensive income of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 , compared to consolidated net comprehensive loss of $0.4 million for the three months ending May 31, 2021 .

"With record revenue and record net comprehensive income we continue to see opportunities to fund strong organic growth in our technology and asset backed businesses," said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of Montfort Capital Corporation. "Having recently announced the completion of our acquisition of Brightpath Capital, one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages, we look to leverage the technical strength of our loan origination platform and the expertise of our personnel to expand into additional market verticals."

"The general market backdrop and related uncertainty has created opportunities for capital providers that can think outside the box and bring creative financing solutions,'' added Walkinshaw. "Given this backdrop, I remain positive about the continued growth in private credit and feel that we have the right team and processes in place to successfully execute on our business strategy."

Detailed Financial Review

The Company utilizes a proprietary loan origination platform to originate, underwrite and service private-market, high-yield loan opportunities through two operating divisions: TIMIA Capital technology lending which offers revenue-based investment to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America, and Pivot Financial which specializes in asset-backed private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada.

TIMIA technology loan portfolio includes 29 unique deals with current disbursements extended under those facilities totaling $46.0 million. During the second quarter 2022 TIMIA continued to expand its loan portfolio completing 2 new and 7 follow-on loan transactions, disbursing funds of $18 million.

Loans on Pivot's balance sheet include 14 unique deals with a value of $80.2 million. The most significant investment was a loan due from a related party in the amount of $60.5 million.

Total consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increased $3.2 million or 174% to $5.3 million from $1.8 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021.

Interest income for the 3 months ended June 30, 2022, was $3.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the three months ended May 31, 2021; income from transaction and other fees was $0.6 million in the second quarter 2022 compared to $0.1 million in the prior fiscal quarter; income from the settlement of loans and performance fee income was $0.8 million versus $0.5 million in the prior period, resulting in total revenue of $5.3 million.

During the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, TIMIA benefited from increased payments (combined principal and interest) as a result of the continued revenue growth of its underlying portfolio and the acquisition of Pivot in the third quarter of 2021.

Total expenses for the 3 months ended June 30, 2022, were $3.6 million compared with $0.9 million for the prior year. The majority of the increase in total expenses is due to additional headcount, interest expense related to the loans payable, and other related fees attributable to the acquisition of Pivot.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company posted net income of $1.4 million compared with $0.6 million for the three months ended May 31, 2021.

As posted in the Company's MD&A, please see the table below reflecting the progression of the attribution of income (loss) between the shareholders of the Company and non-controlling interests over the last eight quarters.

As at June 30, 2022, the Company's cash balance was $3.4 million and working capital was negative $20.3 million compared to $9.3 million and $1.8 million respectively as at December 31, 2021.

This news release is qualified in its entirety by the Company's financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and for the three months ended May 31, 2021, and the associated Management's Discussion & Analysis respecting the same periods, which can be downloaded from the Company's profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company, the Company's future financial performance and the completion of the Company's previously announced acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company; assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete its previously announced acquisitions on terms favourable to the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to: the conditions of the proposed acquisitions not being satisfied; that the Company's proposed acquisitions will not be completed; that the targets of the Company's proposed acquisitions will not achieve their growth and profitability objectives; the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve complete the proposed transaction and achieve its objectives; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

