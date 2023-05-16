Montfort Capital Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

~All items on the annual shareholder meeting agenda approved~

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("Meeting").

A total of 38,286,048 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 41.75% of the total outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date with a substantial majority voting in favour of the items on the agenda including: (a) setting the number of directors at nine and election of the board of directors; (b) the approval of the Company's equity incentive plan; and (c) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company.

Andrew Abouchar, Blake Albright, Howard Atkinson, David Demers, Paul Geyer, Jan Lederman, Thealzel Lee, Robert Napoli, and Ken Thomson were elected and re-elected to serve as directors of the Company.

For the complete Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, click HERE to reach the Company's SEDAR filings .

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

For further information: Tim McNulty / Darren Seed, Incite Capital Markets; Andrew Abouchar, Interim CEO, Montfort Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839, [email protected]