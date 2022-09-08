Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Series A Preferred Shares

~Monfort to pay the cash dividend payment to shareholders of Series A Preferred Shares of record on September 23rd ~

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") ( TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares"), payable on September 29, 2022, to Series A preferred shareholders of record as at September 23, 2022. The Corporation's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Holders of Preferred Shares are entitled to receive fixed non-cumulative preferential cash dividends, if, as and when declared by the board of Directors of the Corporation at an annual rate equal to $0.08 per Preferred Share. Dividends, if declared, will be payable on the last day of December, March, June and September in each year, or if such day is not a business day, on the next business day, at a quarterly rate of $0.02 per Preferred Share.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company, the Company's future financial performance and the completion of the Company's previously announced acquisitions,the belief that the Company's business will get stronger in a rising rate environment, and the future declaration of dividends.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company; assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete its previously announced acquisition on terms favourable to the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Mike Walkinshaw, CEO,Montfort Capital Corporation, (604) 398-8839