Montana's BBQ & Bar® Announces National Partnership with the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Montana's BBQ & Bar, Canada's Home for BBQ, is proud to announce a new national partnership with the Toronto Raptors, bringing together two iconic Canadian brands rooted in passion, community, and great experiences.

To tip off the season, Montana's and the Raptors are launching a fan reward that turns on-court moments into in-restaurant celebrations.

Score Big with Montana's & the Raptors! Free Antojitos Appetizer When the Raptors Hit 5 Free Throws in the 4th!

What Fans Can Win:

When the Toronto Raptors score five free throws in the fourth quarter of a regular-season game, fans can enjoy a FREE Antojitos appetizer with the purchase of any beverage when dining in at participating Montana's BBQ & Bar locations.

How It Works:

Download the Raptors App and turn on push notifications or visit http://www.freethrowfeast.com If the Raptors score five free throws in the fourth quarter of a regular-season game, fans will receive a notification through the Raptors app The offer is valid the next day for 48 hours Dine in at Montana's and enjoy a free Antojitos appetizer with any beverage purchase At the game? Keep an eye on the Jumbotron for details on how to enter the contest during Raptors home games

"We're thrilled to partner with the Toronto Raptors, a franchise that shares our passion for bringing people together," said Dina Ricco, Head of Marketing, Montana's BBQ & Bar®. "Whether fans are cheering from the stands or gathering around the table, this partnership celebrates the energy and community spirit that define both our brands."

"Raptors fans bring unmatched passion to every game," said Anton Wimmer, Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Through this partnership with Montana's, we're extending game-day excitement beyond the arena and into restaurants across the country."

"The Raptors embody the spirit of 'We The North,' which resonates deeply with Montana's Canadian roots," said Mark Sozanski, Chief Operating Officer. "Together, we're celebrating basketball, BBQ, and the fans who make both special."

The partnership will also include in-restaurant experiences and social media contests throughout the 2025–26 season, giving fans even more ways to participate.

Fans are encouraged to download the Raptors app, follow @MontanasBBQ on social media, and be ready to score your free appetizer!

Offer valid at participating locations. Dine-in only. Beverage purchase required.

About Montana's BBQ & Bar®

Montana's BBQ & BAR® is a Canadian comfort food joint that is famous for in-house smoked pork ribs, 100% Canadian steaks and juicy burgers. Montana's celebrates fun-to-eat, finger-licking smoked and barbecued comfort food that breaks the 'proper' rules. Our vibe is fun, casual and unpretentious, where you can laugh heartily and enjoy your friends and family. Montana's is owned by Recipe Unlimited Corporation. Find out more at www.montanas.ca . Follow Montana's® on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. Home to leading casual dining, quick service, and fast casual brands, Recipe has almost 1100 restaurants located across Canada, and an international presence in the United States and the Middle East. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Harvey's, Montana's BBQ & Bar, Olive Garden, New York Fries, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, East Side Mario's, Original Joe's, State & Main, Anejo, The Burger's Priest, The Landing Group, Elephant & Castle, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar, The Pickle Barrel and Blanco Cantina.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

